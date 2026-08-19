Bobby Lee Hart Jr., already accused of sexually assaulting women in west Georgia over a period that investigators say stretches back decades, faces fresh charges in Paulding County as an investigation now linked to four counties continues to widen.

Hart, 53, remains in custody at the Cobb County Jail without bond. The latest case adds Paulding County to investigations that have already produced charges in Douglas and Cobb counties. Authorities have also linked allegations involving Hart to Fulton County.

Paulding County authorities said Hart faces charges including rape, felony assault and false imprisonment. Investigators have urged anyone who believes they may have been assaulted by Hart to contact authorities.

The latest development came after Paulding County officials announced plans to provide more details about the case alongside Douglas County authorities. A news conference scheduled earlier in the week was postponed before officials set a new date.

Investigation Spans Multiple Counties

Hart was first arrested in Douglas County on August 9, 2025, after investigators accused him of sexual assaults involving three women. The allegations dated to 2012, 2022 and 2024.

The investigation later expanded after DNA evidence connected Hart to a 2006 sexual assault case in Cobb County. A Cobb County grand jury subsequently indicted him on charges related to the case, nearly 19 years after the alleged attack.

Douglas County prosecutors later obtained an indictment covering seven alleged assaults. The charges included multiple counts of rape as well as kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to local reporting.

Authorities have said the investigation could involve additional women. The Paulding County Sheriff's Office said investigators had identified victims in Paulding, Douglas and Cobb counties and believed there could be others elsewhere.

Previous reporting has also linked Hart to allegations in Fulton County, bringing the number of counties named in the wider investigation to four.

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DNA Helped Reopen Older Case

The Cobb County case illustrates how investigators were able to connect Hart to an alleged assault that had remained unresolved for years.

DNA evidence from the 2006 case was matched to Hart after his 2025 arrest, according to local reports.

The match led to a Cobb County indictment tied to the alleged rape, aggravated assault and false imprisonment. Investigators have said DNA matches have helped identify additional cases.

The use of forensic evidence has allowed authorities to examine allegations that predate Hart's arrest by many years. Hart's arrest did not mark the beginning of his contact with law enforcement.

Earlier reports said he had previous arrests related to stalking and harassment. Those records became part of the wider investigation after authorities began examining allegations of sexual assault.

Search Warrants Describe Alleged Vehicle Attacks

Search warrants obtained during the investigation describe allegations involving vehicles.

Investigators said Hart used vehicles to meet or lure women and alleged that he altered door locks so victims could not easily leave. Warrants also state that investigators found evidence that sexual encounters had been recorded. Authorities seized electronic devices and other items during searches connected with the investigation.

Those allegations remain part of an active criminal case. Hart has not been convicted of the charges against him.

The investigation has also involved efforts to identify women who may not have previously reported an assault. Douglas County authorities have released photographs of Hart from different periods of his life to help potential victims recognise him.

Hart Remains in Custody

Hart is being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond. The charges in Douglas, Cobb and Paulding counties remain separate criminal proceedings.

Authorities continue to ask potential victims to come forward as investigators examine additional allegations. Paulding County officials have provided a victim advocate contact for people who believe Hart may have assaulted them.

The latest charges do not establish guilt. Hart is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The case now spans multiple counties and includes allegations that date back years before Hart's 2025 arrest. Further details from Paulding County authorities could determine whether additional charges or victims are added to the investigation.