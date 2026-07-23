Andrew Tate has never been short of a headline, but his latest post from behind bars may be one of his most self-defeating yet. Within hours of claiming total isolation from the world, he was being quoted, mocked and fact-checked by millions who had just read the very post he said he could not send.

Nearly a week after his arrest on new UK charges, the influencer took to X to describe his conditions in graphic detail. The internet was quick to notice the obvious flaw in his story.

Tate wrote: I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists. No commissary. No visits. No contact with the outside world. My neighbour is a cannibal who screams throughout the night.

The message, intended to paint him as a victim of a harsh system, was undercut by its own method of delivery. Within minutes, users were pointing out the obvious contradiction: a man claiming zero contact with the outside world whose X account had published a post despite his claim of having no outside contact.

X's own Community Notes feature added context to the post, reminding readers that posting on social media is contact with the outside world.

I am being held in SHU, the highest level of security which exists.



No commissary.

No visits.

No contact with the outside world.



My neighbor is a cannibal who screams throughout the night. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) July 23, 2026

How Is He Tweeting From SHU?

The replies came thick and fast. One user, Robel Asfaw, simply quoted the line back at him: no contact with the outside world. submits tweet. Another asked plainly: how does one get twitter access in the SHU?

A third summed up the mockery neatly: No contact with the outside world. Are we not the outside world?

Under standard US prison protocols, inmates in SHU are not permitted internet access or personal electronic devices. The tweet was therefore most likely posted by someone else with access to Tate's account, a pattern consistent with his earlier detention in Romania, when messages were relayed through lawyers or his team.

"No contact with the outside world."



Are we not the outside world? pic.twitter.com/4V0KWN7PMk — Pedro Pellerini (@pepeller) July 23, 2026

> The highest level of security which exists

> *Posts on twitter* — Vincent (@dvb_eck) July 23, 2026

Genuinely curious as to how inmates gain twitter access in solitary confinement? — rolyatserrot (@rolyatserrot) July 23, 2026

The UK Charges: Rape, Trafficking and Extradition

Tate's latest detention followed his arrest alongside brother Tristan on a fresh set of UK charges, including rape and trafficking for sexual exploitation. Both brothers deny all wrongdoing and are contesting extradition from the United States.

The arrest came only weeks after The New Yorker published a lengthy investigation detailing how the self-described misogynist allegedly built his multimillion-pound empire by exploiting women. Tate has consistently denied the allegations.

Read more Andrew Tate Accused of Telling Woman 'I Love R*ping You' as Bombshell Investigation Reveals New Details Andrew Tate Accused of Telling Woman 'I Love R*ping You' as Bombshell Investigation Reveals New Details

Among the women prominently featured in the report was Hannah Price, who briefly dated Tate and later became one of several women to accuse him of rape. She reportedly handed police messages she alleged Tate sent after the incident, including one that read: I love raping you, followed by: Monsters are monsters.

The brothers face extradition to the UK in connection with dozens of criminal charges brought by British authorities. Since the Tates are Trump supporters, some Trump-aligned commentators have suggested the administration could intervene, but US officials have dismissed the idea.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday: There is no role for us to play at this moment or maybe ever in that regard. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt doubled down on the administration's stance on the issue on Thursday, saying no when asked if intervention was possible.