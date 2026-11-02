Stan Lee's official X account, along with whoever manages it, has sparked an unexpected backlash after paying tribute to the late Sir Patrick Stewart. Now, fans are asking why a deceased celebrity's social media profile is still posting and even paying tributes.

The account shared a photograph of the two entertainment legends together on 29 October, with a message that read: 'Rest in peace, Sir Patrick Stewart... you will be greatly missed by the world.'

However, the tribute quickly caught users' attention for an awkward reason: Lee himself died nearly eight years ago. The Marvel legend passed away in November 2018, aged 95, while Stewart died on 28 October, aged 86.

One confused user responded with a blunt question: 'Ain't you dead too?'

Stan Lee's Account Faces More Backlash

The post prompted a wave of confused and critical reactions, with some users questioning who was managing Lee's account and whether the tribute was appropriate.

'Who still runs this account like a weirdo?' one person asked, while another appeared to struggle with the unusual exchange, writing: 'Yes rest in peac- wait a min'.

The incident has reignited a debate about whether social media accounts belonging to deceased public figures should remain active.

Rest in peace, Sir Patrick Stewart... you will be greatly missed by the world. pic.twitter.com/KymO2oEvlA — Stan Lee (@TheRealStanLee) October 29, 2026

Some critics argued that tributes should come from separate profiles dedicated to celebrating a celebrity's legacy rather than accounts that continue operating under their original identity. Others drew comparisons with a recent post from Dolly Parton's account, raising similar questions about who should speak on behalf of public figures after their deaths.

One user described the post as 'one dead guy tweeting at another dead guy'.

Patrick Stewart's Death Leaves Fans Mourning

As for Stewart, his death was announced by his family on 29 October, with spokesperson Kelly Bush Novak confirming that the acclaimed British actor had died the previous day following a brief battle with Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia.

'He has been held in the warm embrace of family and friends, surrounded by live music, prayer, tears, laughter and the kind of profound emotion that only he could inspire after a lifetime of devotion to us all,' the family statement read.

The actor was best known for playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation and Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise.

His portrayal of Xavier made Lee's tribute particularly fitting, considering the comic book legend co-created the X-Men alongside Jack Kirby. Lee was also responsible for helping bring iconic Marvel characters such as Spider-Man and Iron Man to life.

Stewart reprised his role as Xavier in several films, including Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. His final screen appearance is set to come in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.

Should Deceased Celebrities' Accounts Remain Active?

Lee's account continues to share material from his archive in honour of his legacy, giving fans an opportunity to revisit memories and celebrate his contributions to entertainment.

Nevertheless, the Patrick Stewart tribute demonstrates how maintaining a deceased celebrity's original social media presence can create uncomfortable and awkward situations, even when the intentions are respectful.

The tribute ultimately raises a question that social media platforms and celebrity estates will increasingly have to confront: should these accounts continue speaking in their owners' names, or should their digital legacies be preserved through dedicated memorial profiles?