Pastor John Gray told his Love Story Church congregation in Greenville, South Carolina, that America is 'not a Christian nation', challenging what he called 'selective outrage' in Christian responses to politics after the 2026 midterm elections.

In his Sunday sermon, 'Turn the Lights On', Gray warned worshippers against allowing party allegiance to define their faith. His criticism centred on Christians who condemn wrongdoing among Democrats while excusing problematic Republican candidates.

Pastor John Gray Challenges Political Hypocrisy

Gray anticipated that some listeners would interpret his remarks as support for the Democratic Party. He framed his message instead as a religious assessment of the election results.

'What happened on Tuesday? Pastor, are you coming out as a card-carrying member of the Democratic Party? I'm coming out as a prophet of God to help you to understand what happened wasn't political. It was spiritual,' he stated.

The pastor argued that reducing spiritual questions to a choice between Democrats and Republicans had distorted how Christians approached elections. He also recognised that his criticism might prompt some congregants to leave the church.

'Somebody leaving this church right after this sermon. And it's OK, but I got to tell it like it is because there's been too much tension, and nobody's telling the truth. The other part of this is that we have reduced what is spiritual to Democrat and Republican,' Gray argued.

He then paraphrased an argument he attributed to conservatives seeking to influence Christian voters.

'If you really believe in Jesus, then you'll vote Republican. And if you vote Democrat, then you must be going to Hell, and you are of the devil.'

Pastor John Gray Discusses Election Results

Gray illustrated his argument through election contests in several states, beginning with South Carolina. He described the state as deeply Republican and criticised the idea that a candidate's family name qualified them for office.

His remarks referred to Darline Graham, sister of the late Lindsey Graham, and her defeat by Democratic challenger Dr Annie Andrews on 3 November.

Turning to Mississippi, Gray pointed to Democrat Scott Colom's narrow lead over Republican Sen Cindy Hyde-Smith. Colom has since been declared the winner of the Senate race, following the counting of outstanding ballots.

Gray also cited United Methodist Church pastor Adam Hamilton's election to the Senate from Kansas and Keisha Lance Bottoms' election as Georgia governor. He referred to Texas governor-elect Gina Hinojosa while arguing that the shifts extended beyond individual demographic groups.

Pastor John Gray on Faith and National Identity

Citing Isaiah 6:1, Gray urged congregants to avoid idolising politics. His criticism of political double standards developed into a broader challenge to describing America as a Christian nation.

He invoked unpaid labour and the image of Christians standing by during a lynching to question whether declarations of faith matched conduct. These were elements of his religious argument about the country's identity.

'That is not a Christian principle. Stop saying that this nation belongs to God. Here's what you should say. "My house belongs to God." I don't know who this is going to offend, but America is not a Christian nation.'