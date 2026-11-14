A Mariah Carey walking video from Brazil prompted debate on Friday, 13 November 2026, after fans noticed her cautious steps while greeting supporters.

Later photographs from São Paulo showed the singer wearing flat shoes, adding another detail to questions about her earlier high-heeled boots.

Some viewers wondered whether Carey was uncomfortable as she walked while holding a woman's arm. Others suggested her footwear or the walking surface might explain her movements. Neither explanation has been confirmed.

The singer is in Brazil ahead of her Christmas Time concerts, scheduled for 17 November in São Paulo and 21 November in Rio de Janeiro.

Mariah Carey Fans Debate Heels and Cautious Steps

In an Instagram clip circulating online, Carey wore a gold minidress and knee-high, high-heeled boots. She held the arm of a woman accompanying her as she approached waiting supporters.

Carey smiled and interacted with fans, but her careful movements attracted attention.

Some Instagram users questioned whether the singer was experiencing discomfort, while others expressed concern about her wellbeing.

The reactions reflected viewers' interpretations rather than evidence of a medical problem. The recording does not establish why Carey accepted assistance or whether she was in pain.

A second video circulated on X, prompting further discussion about the conditions underfoot.

THIS VIDEO OF MARIAH CAREY IS TRENDING AS EVERYONE NOTICED 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZPQBHnVdNM — Truth Seeker (@_TruthZone_) November 13, 2026

One commenter suggested that what appeared to be tile or cut stone might be uneven or slippery beneath narrow heels. Another argued that Carey was walking downhill in the rain and trying to avoid falling.

Rain was reported in São Paulo during her visit, although the precise conditions when the clips were filmed remain unverified.

The debate also reached Reddit, where commenters offered differing interpretations.

'She does look like she is struggling to me, but it could be any number of things,' one participant wrote.

Others pointed to Carey's longstanding preference for elaborate outfits and high heels, questioning whether her cautious steps necessarily indicated a health concern.

New Photos Show Mariah Carey Wearing Flats

Photographs published on Friday showed Carey greeting fans outside a São Paulo hotel in a black minidress, tights and flat Gucci loafers.

She signed autographs and waved to photographers during the appearance.

The footwear change offered a fresh detail following the earlier discussion. However, it did not establish that the boots had caused her cautious movements or that she had experienced discomfort.

In its initial report, Page Six said it had contacted Carey's representative for comment. No response was included in that report.

Earlier Mariah Carey Performance Raised Similar Questions

The Brazil footage recalled discussions surrounding Carey's Celebration of Mimi residency in Las Vegas.

In February 2025, fan footage circulated showing her moving slowly during a performance of 'Fantasy' at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

Carey continued singing and smiling as dancers performed nearby. Some viewers described her movements as stiff, while others defended the singer against criticism of her limited choreography.

The earlier recording offered no verified explanation for her movements, just as the Brazil clips do not establish a medical cause.

Carey's next scheduled appearance is her São Paulo concert on Tuesday, 17 November, followed by another performance in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, 21 November.