EastEnders actor Steve McFadden has finally won his first National Television Award after more than three decades on the BBC soap. The 66-year-old star, best known for playing Phil Mitchell since 1990, took home the Serial Drama Performance prize at the 2025 NTAs in London on Tuesday night. His victory has brought fresh attention to his long career and renewed public interest in his reported net worth.

Steve McFadden's NTA Award Win

McFadden secured the Serial Drama Performance award, triumphing over rival nominees from Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks. The win came during a strong year for EastEnders, which also reclaimed the Serial Drama title.

The actor was visibly moved as he collected the trophy at London's O2 Arena. In his acceptance speech, McFadden thanked fans for voting and paid tribute to his co-stars, calling them 'generous, brilliant, stunning, wonderful'. Audience members gave him a standing ovation while fans online described the moment as 'emotional' and said they were 'sobbing' as they watched.

The 'EastEnders' Storyline Behind His Win

The award recognised McFadden's recent performances in a hard-hitting storyline centred on Phil Mitchell's struggle with depression. Earlier this year, episodes showed the character contemplating suicide before finding strength through his role as carer to childhood friend Nigel Bates, who has dementia.

The storyline received critical praise for its sensitive handling of mental health and dementia. Viewers said it highlighted important social issues within the framework of a popular soap. Many industry commentators believe this dramatic arc was key to McFadden's public vote success at the NTAs.

Steve McFadden's Career in Spotlight Again

McFadden first joined EastEnders in 1990 as part of the Mitchell family, who went on to become one of the most iconic households in British television. Over the decades, his character has been central to major storylines involving crime, addiction, and family conflict.

Away from Albert Square, McFadden has appeared in films including Kevin & Perry Go Large, in pantomime productions, and in other television programmes. However, his role as Phil Mitchell remains his defining contribution to British entertainment. His enduring popularity has made him a cultural touchstone, with Phil Mitchell ranked among the most recognisable soap characters in the UK.

Steve McFadden's Net Worth

The actor's win has reignited interest in his finances and personal success. According to Celebrity Net Worth, McFadden's fortune is estimated at around $3.5 million (£2.58 million). While these figures are not officially confirmed, they align with his decades of steady work on one of the BBC's flagship shows.

Historic reports also provide insight into his earnings. The Guardian reported in 2006 that McFadden's annual salary from EastEnders was approximately £360,000, making him one of the highest-paid soap actors at the time.

Given his continued role and additional appearances in theatre and television, analysts suggest his financial stability has grown significantly since then.

Public curiosity about McFadden's net worth tends to rise when he is in the headlines. This year's NTA victory has renewed debate about the rewards of long-term soap careers and how stars like McFadden build their wealth across decades in the industry.

Why This Award Matters Now

McFadden's first NTA award is a landmark in his career, marking overdue recognition after more than 30 years in the role of Phil Mitchell. His win highlights not only the longevity of his contribution to EastEnders but also the continuing power of British soaps to engage viewers through challenging and socially relevant storylines.