Actor Derek Dixon gave his first on-camera interview this week after filing the Tyler Perry sexual assault lawsuit.

He appeared on ABC News Live with anchor Linsey Davis, speaking about the allegations against the billionaire producer. Dixon explained his decision to go public, saying he no longer wanted to remain silent.

He described the experience as painful, marked by shame, fear, and lingering questions about how events unfolded.

Derek Dixon's First TV Interview

Dixon, best known for playing Dale in BET's The Oval, spoke about his history with Perry during his time on the series from 2021 to 2025.

He explained that Perry's messages shifted over time. Initially professional, Dixon said they later turned sexual in tone.

He shared one alleged message from Perry that read: 'What's it going to take for you to have guiltless sex? Have y'all found that in therapy yet? I would hope that you would let someone hold and make love to you.' Dixon told ABC that these exchanges marked the beginning of a troubling change in their interactions.

Dixon Shares Exactly What Perry Did To Him

During the broadcast, Dixon described several incidents involving Perry. He said the first took place in January 2020 at Perry's guest house.

Dixon recalled getting into bed before Perry allegedly climbed in beside him and touched his leg.

He added: 'I jumped out of bed... he had said, 'Turn around so I can look at you' and just comment on how I looked.' Dixon said Perry then left the room.

He alleged another encounter occurred after filming season two of The Oval. Dixon said Perry pushed him against a wall and groped him before he managed to leave.

The actor described a more serious incident in June 2021 at Perry's Atlanta home. He claimed Perry pulled down his underwear, grabbed him, and ignored his protests.

'We were both walking back to the guest area, where I'd stayed before, and there's this health monitor scale on the way. I was like, 'What is that?' And he said, 'Well you have to be in your underwear to measure,' Derek Dixon told Variety.

Dixon remembered telling him to stop, but Perry allegedly replied: 'No, no, no, it's OK, just go with it. I'm not going to hurt you.' Dixon said he locked himself in a bathroom before leaving.

According to Dixon, Perry continued contacting him with calls and texts almost daily, which caused stress, anxiety and depression. Dixon said he feared losing his job if he did not respond.

Tyler's Attorney Didn't Budge

Despite the detailed claims, Perry's lawyer Matthew Boyd dismissed them. He told ABC News: 'This is an individual who got close to Tyler Perry for what now appears to be nothing more than setting up a scam.' Boyd added that Perry would not be 'shaken down' and insisted the claims would not hold up.

Variety reported that Perry's legal team declined further comment on Dixon's ABC appearance, maintaining their position that the case amounted to a shakedown.

About Tyler Perry Sexual Assault Lawsuit

Dixon filed the Tyler Perry lawsuit in June 2025, accusing the producer of sexual harassment and assault linked to his work on The Oval. He is seeking $260 million (£191.96 million) in damages, citing lost work, income and emotional harm. Dixon told ABC that the amount also aimed to act as a deterrent against future misconduct by powerful figures.

Before the lawsuit, Dixon lodged a complaint with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in January 2025. He left The Oval in September 2024 and said he cut ties with Perry earlier that year. Dixon also noted that Perry still owns rights to his proposed show Losing It, which was never developed.

For Dixon, justice would mean creating change within the industry. He said: 'Justice would look like thinking I've made a change and that something like this won't happen to another actor that works for him or another actor in the industry.'