Warren Buffett has built a reputation for buying when others are fearful and avoiding investments he believes are overpriced. Now, Berkshire Hathaway's latest investment moves are fuelling fresh debate over whether the legendary investor sees fewer bargains in today's stock market.

As the S&P 500 continues trading near record highs, Berkshire has taken a notably cautious approach. Rather than aggressively buying shares, the conglomerate has reduced several equity holdings, including reducing its stake in Apple, while allowing its cash and short-term investments to grow to their highest level on record.

Buffett recently suggested investors were increasingly buying 'nothing but hope', describing a market where enthusiasm can outweigh careful analysis. While he did not predict an imminent downturn, his comments have renewed questions about whether stock prices have become detached from underlying business fundamentals.

Why Buffett Is Holding More Cash

For Buffett, holding cash is less about timing the market than waiting for opportunities that meet Berkshire Hathaway's strict investment criteria.

Instead of chasing rapidly rising share prices, Berkshire has chosen to preserve financial flexibility by keeping substantial capital available for future investments. According to the source, the company's recent moves reflect patience rather than aggressive profit-taking, allowing it to deploy capital only when the balance between risk and reward becomes more attractive.

That disciplined approach has long been one of Buffett's defining investment principles and contrasts with periods when investors become increasingly optimistic about future growth regardless of valuations.

Buffett's cautious stance does not mean Berkshire Hathaway has stopped investing altogether. In a recent CNBC interview, he discussed the company's investment strategy, including why Berkshire built a multibillion-dollar stake in Alphabet while remaining disciplined about broader market opportunities.

Why Investors Are Watching Market Valuations

One measure frequently used to assess whether the market has become expensive is the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (CAPE) ratio. Unlike a traditional price-to-earnings ratio, the CAPE compares current share prices with inflation-adjusted corporate earnings over the previous decade, providing a broader picture of long-term market valuation.

According to the source, the CAPE ratio currently stands at around 41, well above its historical average of 17.8 and approaching levels last seen during the dot-com era. The article argues this reflects investors placing considerable confidence in future earnings growth, technological innovation, and continued economic resilience.

High valuations do not necessarily mean a market correction is imminent. However, they can leave less room for disappointment if company earnings or economic conditions fail to meet investors' expectations.

Does This Mean Investors Should Avoid Stocks?

Not necessarily. Rather than encouraging investors to abandon equities altogether, the source argues Buffett's approach highlights the importance of discipline and selectivity during periods of elevated valuations.

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For long-term investors, strategies such as dollar-cost averaging can reduce the pressure of trying to identify the perfect time to invest by spreading purchases across different market conditions. The source also highlights the value of focusing on financially strong companies with durable competitive advantages while maintaining diversification across investments.

Holding some cash alongside investments can also provide flexibility, allowing investors to take advantage of opportunities that may emerge during periods of market volatility.

Why Buffett's Strategy Matters

Buffett's growing cash reserves should not automatically be interpreted as a prediction that markets are about to fall.

Instead, Berkshire Hathaway's positioning reflects an investment philosophy centred on patience, valuation, and disciplined capital allocation. As stock prices continue climbing, Buffett's reluctance to chase momentum serves as a reminder that long-term investing is not simply about participating in rising markets, but about buying quality businesses at prices that offer an attractive margin of safety.

For investors wondering whether today's market has become too expensive, Buffett's actions may offer less of a warning to sell than a reminder that even in record-breaking markets, valuation still matters.