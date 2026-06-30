Warren Buffett has paused his annual donation to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for the first time in two decades. The decision, made while an external review examines the charity's past connections with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has renewed scrutiny on one of modern philanthropy's most influential partnerships. Buffett is now expected to delay further donations until the review is complete.

Neither Buffett nor Gates has been accused of criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein. But Gates' past association with the disgraced financier has drawn renewed attention. Buffett has donated roughly $48 billion (£37.4 billion) worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to the Gates Foundation since 2006, making him one of its largest individual benefactors.

WSJ: Warren Buffett pauses midyear donation to the Gates Foundation amid an ongoing Epstein review. — First Squawk (@FirstSquawk) June 30, 2026

Buffett's Donation Pause Places Gates Foundation Under Renewed Scrutiny

Buffett now intends to wait for the findings of an external review into the Gates Foundation's historical interactions with Epstein, according to people familiar with the matter. The review, being conducted by law firm WilmerHale, was commissioned after US Justice Department files included communications involving Epstein and foundation personnel.

Foundation chief executive Mark Suzman has said the review will examine past engagement with Epstein and future partnership policies. The findings are expected later this summer. The foundation has stressed that Epstein never donated to its programmes, with Suzman saying the review is meant to strengthen governance.

Gates has acknowledged meeting Epstein after the financier's 2008 conviction, describing those meetings as a mistake made while seeking philanthropic advice. He has consistently said he regrets the relationship and has denied witnessing or participating in any criminal conduct.

Buffett has said he is not sorry for past donations but has described Epstein's actions as 'astounding'. He has signalled he will not commit to new contributions until the review is complete. This is in line with reports that suggest that his relationship with Gates has cooled and the two have not spoken since the Epstein files became public.

Who is Richer in 2026? Warren Buffett or Bill Gates?

Despite decades of charitable giving, both men remain among the world's wealthiest individuals.

As of early 2026, Warren Buffett is richer than Bill Gates, according to leading wealth trackers. Buffett's net worth stands at around $149 billion (£116.2 billion). Gates' fortune is estimated at roughly $108 billion (£84.2 billion). Both figures fluctuate daily alongside movements in the stock market and in their largest holdings.

Buffett's wealth is now concentrated in his stake in Berkshire Hathaway, which he has said represents 'roughly 99‑and‑a‑half per cent' of his net worth. Gates' fortune is spread across Microsoft shares, his private investment firm Cascade Investment and other assets built up over several decades.

How Buffett and Gates Built Two Very Different Fortunes

Although both men became billionaires through extraordinary business success, their paths could hardly have been more different.

Gates accumulated most of his wealth after co-founding Microsoft and helping transform personal computing into a global industry. The company's dominance in software throughout the 1980s and 1990s generated enormous shareholder value and made Gates the world's richest person for many years.

Buffett, meanwhile, built his fortune through disciplined investing. As chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, he transformed a struggling textile manufacturer into one of the world's largest conglomerates. He did so by acquiring businesses and investing in companies such as Apple, Coca-Cola and American Express.

Both men eventually shifted much of their attention from business towards philanthropy. They worked together to encourage other billionaires to pledge the majority of their wealth to charitable causes.

Which Billionaire Has Given Away More?

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Since 2006, Buffett has donated roughly $48 billion (£37.4 billion) to the Gates Foundation alone, alongside billions more to foundations run by his children. His donations consist primarily of Berkshire Hathaway shares that continue to appreciate.

Gates has donated tens of billions through the Gates Foundation, which has become one of the world's largest charitable organisations. Since its creation, the foundation says it has distributed more than $110 billion (£85.8bn) to programmes focused on global health, poverty reduction, education and disease prevention.