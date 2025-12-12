The long-running conspiracy theory linking Timothée Chalamet to masked UK rapper EsDeeKid has surged back into the spotlight, and once again, it's the actor's own words keeping the speculation alive.

Chalamet, in London to promote his upcoming film Marty Supreme, stepped out in movie-branded gear before heading into a radio appearance on 11 December. There, during a Heart Radio interview, the 29-year-old was confronted directly with the viral rumour that he is, in fact, the elusive UK artist behind hits like 'LV Sandals,' 'Phantom,' and '4 Raws.'

At first, Chalamet dodged with a quick 'no comment.' But after a moment of hesitation, he leaned into the speculation just enough to send social media spiralling again, offering only a cryptic tease, 'All will be revealed in due time.'

That single line reignited a theory fans have refused to let die for weeks.

Fans Believe Chalamet and EsDeeKid Are the Same

The idea that Hollywood's French-American A-lister could also be moonlighting as a balaclava-wearing UK drill rapper began circulating in mid-November, initially as a TikTok joke. But the 'evidence' quickly piled up in typical internet fashion.

Supporters point to stylistic overlaps, the eyes peeking out from EsDeeKid's mask that look 'too similar' to Chalamet's, or their shared taste for McQueen scarves and streetwear. Some even chart out timelines, noting that EsDeeKid dropped 'LV Sandals' during the actor's Dune: Part Two press run, or that the rapper posted a cryptic '👀' emoji when the rumour first surfaced.

Others argue that Chalamet's musical background, from rapping in Don't Look Up to training vocally for film roles, makes the idea of a secret rap persona not entirely impossible.

The theory's popularity skyrocketed on TikTok, amassing millions of views and boosting EsDeeKid's streaming numbers by more than 100 per cent in the process.

Why Many Say It's Impossible

Just as many fans are convinced the theory holds no water at all.

EsDeeKid's unmistakably thick Liverpool accent, plus the rapper's claimed teenage upbringing in council housing, contrast sharply with Chalamet's New York–born, French-American background.

Music sleuths and sceptics also highlight practical issues, overlapping tour schedules, age differences, and even a Cash App account linked to the name 'Damario Jones.'

Despite many attempts to debunk it, the rumour persists largely because neither side fully shuts it down.

The Interview That Brought It All Back

Chalamet's promotional stop at Heart Radio sent the conspiracy back into global trending zones. When the host asked directly about the EsDeeKid rumour, the actor visibly paused before offering his teasing two-part response, a move fans interpreted as either playful trolling or strategic misdirection.

Within hours, the clip hit millions of views across platforms, with the hashtag #ChalametEsDeeKid taking over X (formerly Twitter) with a peak of 250,000 mentions.

So far, EsDeeKid's camp has said nothing, further fuelling speculation.

Meanwhile, Chalamet's coyness, EsDeeKid's silence, and the internet's love of a good mystery create the perfect conditions for the theory to live on. Whether it's just clever marketing, a running joke, or pure coincidence, one thing is clear: the more Chalamet plays along, the more fans believe there may be something to uncover.