A Turkish national has been arrested at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport after police alleged he attempted to leave Serbia during an investigation into the death of Russian model Lyudmila Turkova, whose body was discovered inside a suitcase floating in a canal on the outskirts of the capital.

Serbian authorities identified the suspect only by the initials K.E., 25, and said he was detained on Friday, 31 July, while preparing to board an outbound flight. He remains in police custody as investigators examine evidence linked to the death of the 28-year-old woman.

The arrest followed a major homicide investigation launched after residents found the suitcase in the Vizelj Canal at Padinska Skela, north-east of Belgrade. Detectives traced the investigation from the canal to a rented apartment in the Borča district before locating the suspect at the airport. There is no suggestion he has entered a plea, and the allegations against him remain under investigation.

Detectives Trace Victim's Final Movements

According to Serbia's Ministry of Interior, investigators believe Turkova was killed during the early hours of Sunday, 26 July, inside a rented apartment in Borča.

Friends said the former promoter, bartender and body-art model from St Petersburg had travelled to Serbia for what was intended to be a two-week holiday. They became concerned after she failed to return to her accommodation following the night of 25 July. Her last known communication was a text message sent shortly after 11:00pm, after which her mobile phone became inactive.

Police allege the suspect later placed her body inside a suitcase and abandoned it in the Vizelj Canal in an attempt to conceal the killing. Officers are continuing forensic examinations at the apartment while reviewing CCTV footage and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Search Ended With Airport Arrest

Before Turkova's body was discovered, friends circulated missing-person appeals across social media in an effort to help locate her. The appeals described her as 5ft 1in tall with long blonde hair, a nose piercing and distinctive tattoos, including Japanese-style artwork across her shoulders and two snakes on her left thigh.

The discovery of the suitcase brought the search to an end and prompted specialist investigators to begin reconstructing Turkova's final movements in Belgrade. Authorities have not publicly explained what evidence first linked the suspect to the investigation or how detectives tracked him to Belgrade Airport before his arrest.

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Police have also not disclosed where he was intending to travel or how close he was to boarding when officers detained him.

Suspect Remains in Custody

Turkova's body has been transferred to Serbia's Institute of Forensic Medicine, where an autopsy is expected to determine the precise cause and time of death.

The suspect remains in police custody after being detained at Belgrade Airport while allegedly attempting to leave the country. Prosecutors said forensic examinations, CCTV analysis and witness interviews are continuing as detectives work to establish the full sequence of events leading to Turkova's death.

Russian and Serbian authorities are continuing to cooperate during the investigation. Police have not announced any formal charges beyond confirming that the 25-year-old remains under investigation, and the case remains ongoing.