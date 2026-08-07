Where does Aleksandar Vučić stand in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war? This is what the public wants to know as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prepares for a historic visit to Serbia on Saturday, 8 August. It is the first time a Ukrainian leader has travelled to Belgrade since Russia's full‑scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, and the trip is already stirring debate about Serbia's position in the conflict.

Vučić will personally host Zelenskyy, multiple reports state. A Ukrainian official who refused to be named told an international publication that the visit is 'a slap in the face for the Russians,' who have long enjoyed a geopolitical and military relationship with Serbians. 'We need to move the Serbs away from Russia's side,' the official said.

Read more Ukraine's Strike on Iranian Vessel Risks Merging Two Separate Wars, Analysts Warn Ukraine's Strike on Iranian Vessel Risks Merging Two Separate Wars, Analysts Warn

Cracks in the Relationship

Cracks in Russia-Serbia relations were first seen in 2025, when Russia accused Belgrade of supplying arms to Ukraine. This year, Vučić failed to attend the Moscow Victory Day Parade on 9 May, when he was present in the 2025 celebration.

On 15 July, Vučić and other Serbian officials visited Kyiv for the 5th Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit, which discussed regional security, Ukraine's European integration and financial and military support for Kyiv's continued war with Russia. However, when it came time to sign a joint declaration, Vučić declined to do so.

Still, Ukraine is hopeful for a better relationship with Serbia. There have been several meetings and discussions between the two countries this year. In May, Zelenskyy tweeted that he and Vučić agreed to stay in contact.

'Discussed with President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, bilateral relations between our countries. We both believe they should be strong and see potential for their development... We are counting on mutually beneficial agreements, including on resuming negotiations on a free trade area with Serbia,' Zelenskyy said.

Discussed with President of Serbia @avucic bilateral relations between our countries. We both believe they should be strong and see potential for their development. In the coming days, the designated representative of the Government of Ukraine – the Deputy Prime Minister for… pic.twitter.com/krtCF7QWsD — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2026

Vučić has remained mum about his stand on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, he refused to implement sanctions against Russia when many countries did, following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine. But he balanced it out by refusing to formalise his support for Kyiv.

Neutrality Under Fire

Many Redditors are not fans of Vučić's neutrality. 'Vučić is "phile" of whatever keeps him ruling. Who knows him knows that there is absolutely no problem to be one week with Zelensky and next with Putin. Result is that Serbia is maybe the only European country with 0 allies,' one Reddit user said.

Another agreed: 'Vučić sides with whoever benefits him. It's a balancing act. Sometimes Europe, sometimes Russia, sometimes both.' But there are still others who believe that Serbia is still a Russian ally. One X user said it's not a good idea for Zelenskyy to visit Serbia: 'Serbia sentiment is still mostly pro-Russian.'

Shortly after the 2025 Moscow Victory Parade, which Vučić attended, Russian foreign intelligence agency SVR said that Serbian-made weapons were delivered to Ukraine. SVR called it a 'stab in the back.' Belgrade denied the allegations and agreed to a joint team of Russian and Serbian leaders to investigate the matter.

In a statement, SVR said: 'They have one clear purpose—to kill and maim Russian military personnel and the civilian population.' Vučić replied: 'Some of the things that have been said are not true.'