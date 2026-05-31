NBC is making significant changes to its programming strategy ahead of the 2026-27 television season, with a growing number of shows leaving the schedule as the network adapts to changing audience habits and an increasingly competitive media environment.

Recent cancellations and scheduling decisions suggest that NBCUniversal is reshaping both its broadcast and syndicated television operations while investing more heavily in new franchises, live events, sports and streaming-focused content.

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The shift comes as traditional television networks face mounting pressure from streaming platforms, digital creators and changing viewer behaviour. NBC has already confirmed several cancellations across scripted dramas, comedies and daytime programming as it prepares for its next programming cycle, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Multiple Shows Exit the Lineup

Among the programmes that will not return are Law & OrderL Organized Crime, Brilliant Minds, and the comedy Stumble. The decisions affect both newer series and established franchises, demonstrating the network's willingness to make substantial changes as it evaluates performance and future scheduling needs. Reports indicate that Brilliant Minds struggled to attract large enough audiences despite receiving positive reviews, while Stumble was cancelled after a single season.

The changes extend beyond primetime programming. Several long-running daytime and syndicated shows are also ending, including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Access Hollywood, Karam, and The Steve Wilkos Show. NBCUniversal has stated that it is moving away from producing first-run syndicated programming as part of a business realignment.

Frances Berwick of NBC Universal, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, said the decision was made to match the evolving programming preferences of its local broadcast partners. She said, 'NBCUniversal is making changes to our first-run syndication division to better align with the programming preferences of local stations.'

'The company will remain active in the distribution of our existing program library and other off-network titles, while winding down production of our first-run shows. These shows have provided audiences with great talk and entertainment content for many years and we're very proud of the teams behind them.'

New Programmes Arrive for 2027

While several shows are leaving, NBC is simultaneously introducing a slate of new projects. During its 2026 Upfront presentation, the company unveiled four new scripted series for the 2026-27 season: Line of Fire, The Rockford Files, Newlyweds and Sunset P.I.. The network is also launching a broadcast version of The Traitors featuring civilian contestants.

NBC is also reportedly expanding its entertainment offerings with a primetime game show based on the popular word puzzle Wordle. Meanwhile, established franchises such as The Voice, America's Got Talent, and American Ninja Warriors remain key parts of the schedule.

Line of Fire is a high-stakes drama centred on emergency responders and law enforcement personnel as they navigate dangerous situations while balancing personal challenges. The Rockford Files, a modern take to the classic private investigator series that originally gained popularity in the 1970s, is also getting revived.

Sports and Live Events Become Bigger Priorities

A major theme of NBC's future strategy is an increased emphasis on live programming. The company has highlighted expanded NFL coverage, continuing sports broadcasts and several large-scale special events as core elements of its schedule. NBC will also celebrate its 100th anniversary with a live primetime special in December 2026.

The network's investment in sports and event television reflects an industry-wide trend. Live broadcasts remain one of the few types of programming that consistently attract large real-time audiences, making them especially valuable for advertisers and broadcasters alike.