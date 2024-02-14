Meghan Markle has moved on from her past life as an actress and is no longer in contact with her former "Suits" costars.

Patrick J. Adams and Gabriel Macht have confirmed that they have zero communication with the Duchess of Sussex during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the set of T-Mobile's SuperBowl commercial, which features the duo.

When asked, "Have you spoken to Meghan Markle recently?" Macht, who plays Harvey Specter in the show, replied: "I have not communicated with her other than seeing her big support for the resurgence, and that has been really nice."

Adams, who portrayed the duchess' love interest Mike Ross, also shared that he has had "no communication" with the duchess. He then jokingly pretended he was on a call with her and said, "Oh, hold on. There she is. Oh, got to go."

Meghan Markle appeared on the legal series for seven seasons and filmed 100 episodes. She has since quit acting after she married Prince Harry in May 2018 and now runs their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and its subcompanies Archewell Audio and Archewell Productions.

But she is aware of the resurgence of "Suits" after it aired on Netflix and Peacock last year in June. When asked what contributed to its renewed success, she admitted that she has no idea but called it "wild". She also looked back on the fun she had filming the show.

"It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit," she shared during a red carpet interview at Variety's Power of Women gala in Los Angeles in November.

Meanwhile, the cast of "Suits" recently reunited at the Golden Globes. Macht and Adams were joined at the ceremony by Gina Torres and Sarah Rafferty. Torres, who played Jessica Pearson, was asked by a reporter if they had texted each other about the reunion.

She replied: "When it all came through, we were all texting each other. Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it's very exciting." When asked, "Who texted Meghan and said 'you've gotta come to the Golden Globes'"? Torres revealed that unfortunately they "don't have her number".

"We just don't. So she'll see, she'll watch. She'll be happy that we're here," she said.

Despite not being in contact with Meghan Markle, Adams shared that he is keen on working with her again. He said it would be interesting to have a "Suits" spin-off with Rachel and Mike in Seattle.