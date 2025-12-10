Sydney Sweeney has revealed that she went through an intense and demanding process for Euphoria after gaining a large amount of weight for Christy.

Her admission came during recent interviews held in Los Angeles. She shared that she had lost around 35 lbs in 7 weeks. The shift came after she completed work on Christy, which led to one of her most significant physical changes so far.

Viewers saw her step into a role she had never played before. That project needed strength, bulk, and a bigger frame. The film struggled at the box office, yet her transformation remained a significant point of discussion among fans.

Now that Christy has moved aside and Euphoria season three has begun, Sweeney needed a new look for Cassie. She faced a tight schedule. She had less than two months to complete a reset. Her recent interviews finally revealed how she managed it all.

Sweeney Struggled to Lose The Last 10 Pounds

During a chat with Christy Martin for Sports Illustrated, Sweeney explained that she had 'seven weeks in between wrapping Christy and starting Housemaid and Euphoria'. She pointed out that she needed a strict eating plan for that short break.

She gained around 35 lbs for the boxing film and had to shrink her frame again before starting her following projects.

She said, 'The moment I stopped going to the gym though and I stopped taking the protein shakes and the creatine I dropped a lot pretty quickly'. Her first few weeks flew by as her body let go of the training weight she had carried for Christy. Heavy muscle faded once she stopped supplements.

The harder stage came later. She said, 'Then I had to be really strict. The last 10. The last 10 were like, 'We really want to stay with you.' But no. I had to be pretty strict'. Her earlier weight gain for Christy had been enjoyable for her because the role demanded a robust build. Yet trimming down again brought a new challenge and far more pressure.

Sweeney Had to Eat Fast Food for 'Christy'

Hollywood transformations are not new. Even so, few expected Sydney Sweeney to undergo such a complete shift for Christy.

She confirmed that she put on between 30 and 35 lbs for the biopic and reached that target through a high-calorie diet that included fast food.

She shared two photos on her Instagram story last November. One showed her eating a whole pizza. Another captured her with Chick-fil-A. Her caption read, 'Trying hard to keep your calories up lol'.

The weight gain did not come solely from food. She had a heavy training routine. Sweeney told W magazine that she had 3.5 months of preparation. She described morning weight training for an hour, two hours of kickboxing at midday, and another weight session at night. That routine helped her build the strength needed to play the real-life fighter she portrayed.

She later admitted that she no longer fit into any of her clothes. She added, 'I was so strong like crazy strong'. Her dedication stood out even for viewers who had mixed feelings about the film. Her commitment carried through every part of the role.

Sweeney Credits Her Metabolism for Fast Weight Loss

Sweeney explained during an interview with PEOPLE that she had been 'downing protein shake after protein shake and taking a lot of creatine', which left her feeling bloated. She said that she cut all supplements once filming ended.

That change triggered fast weight loss. She stated that muscle goes before fat when training stops, which is why she saw a drop within two weeks.

She also acknowledged that she has always been an active person. She maintained a clean eating plan, increased her cardio, and relied on her long history of physical activity.

She said, 'I don't want to say this is super easy. But I've been a very active person my entire life'. She added that she grew up moving constantly and still carries strong habits today. She said, 'I can gain weight but I can lose it too'.

Sweeney now steps back into Euphoria season three with a new look shaped by strict discipline, tough training, and a demanding schedule. Her transformation for Christy needed one type of strength. Her return as Cassie needed another. Her recent comments highlight the level of work behind each role she accepts.