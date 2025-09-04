Sydney Sweeney is reportedly dating music manager Scooter Braun, sparking mixed reactions across social media. The Euphoria actress and the 44-year-old executive were seen together following her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino earlier this summer. Their connection first caught attention at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding in Venice, Italy.

The pair were photographed not only at the high-profile event but also spending time with friends, including Karlie Kloss, at Harry's Bar in Venice. This marks Sydney's first public romance since ending her seven-year engagement with Davino. Neither Sweeney nor Braun's representatives have confirmed the relationship, leaving fans to speculate.

Scooter Braun is well known for managing major artists like Justin Bieber and has had a public split from his ex-wife Yael Cohen Braun. In an interview, he spoke about how his past relationship helped him learn more about himself and grow as a person. He said he was 'asleep at the wheel' during his early success but feels he is a better man now and hinted that whoever he dates next will benefit from this growth.

Fans Question the Match

The internet has not been entirely welcoming to the rumours about Sydney and Scooter. A Reddit thread discussing their potential romance shows a range of opinions, many of which are critical. Some fans describe the relationship as a 'bad move' for Sydney, expressing concern about her choices following her breakup with Davino.

One comment summed up the mood, saying: 'Just one bad move after another.' Others suggested the rumours might be a 'PR stunt' or questioned how Sydney could make so many questionable decisions in a short time. A few fans warned her that the relationship might harm her career, with remarks like 'You can't come back from this, girlie.' Some questioned the perceived 'glow-down' of her romantic pursuits, saying 'How does she go from almost having Glenn Powell to this?'

Among the more lighthearted comments, some joked about Scooter's unusual name ('Aside from everything, I cannot IMAGINE dating a man named Scooter') or compared him to a 'human cybertruck'. Despite the online chatter, there has been no official response from either Sydney or Scooter to the speculation.

Sydney Sweeney, 27, had recently spoken about enjoying her time as a single woman after splitting from Jonathan Davino. She told the Sunday Times she is 'learning a lot about myself' and appreciating the time spent with friends. Meanwhile, Scooter Braun, 44, has three children with his ex-wife and has shared insights about his own journey towards self-awareness.

What Could This Mean for Sydney's Future?

Though the relationship is yet to be officially acknowledged, the public's reaction reflects a mixture of curiosity and skepticism. Sydney's career has been closely watched since her rise to fame through shows like Euphoria and White Lotus, and fans are keenly interested in how her personal life might affect her professional trajectory.

Scooter Braun remains a prominent figure in the music industry, known both for his successful management career and his high-profile disputes, such as the one with Taylor Swift. His connection with Sydney places her in a different social and professional sphere, which may come with new challenges.