As FBI Director Kash Patel faces mounting criticism for allegedly assigning FBI SWAT team members to serve as personal security for his girlfriend, country singer and actress Alexis Wilkins, public attention has shifted sharply toward the couple's rarely seen private life.

The move, denounced by critics as an improper use of federal resources and a potential risk to emergency response readiness, comes on the heels of separate scrutiny surrounding Patel's earlier use of a government-owned plane for non-official travel.

While Patel and Wilkins have kept their relationship mostly offline, these eight images offer a clearer view of how Wilkins has appeared alongside Patel throughout his rise into one of the most closely watched positions in America.

1. The Swearing-In Moment

The first image captures Patel taking the oath of office, right hand raised, as Wilkins stands nearby.

Alexis Wilkins, 27, the current girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel - who performs as a country music artist in Nashville, Tennessee - has been assigned an elite security detail made up of FBI agents usually attached to a SWAT Unit at the FBI Field Office in Nashville, despite… pic.twitter.com/XApiiKyzmi — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 17, 2025

The moment was widely shared at the time, marking her first public appearance during a major milestone in his career. With Patel now facing questions about the use of FBI SWAT personnel, the image is being viewed with renewed interest as part of their early public timeline.

2. The Bhagavad Gita Ceremony Photo

Another photo from the same ceremony shows Wilkins holding the Bhagavad Gita as Patel completes the oath.

The image became one of the most-circulated visuals associated with his appointment, prompting conversation about cultural representation in federal leadership ceremonies. The picture is a reminder of how Wilkins has been woven into several key moments in his public life.

3. Wilkins' Kind Words For Patel;

A video shows Wilkins praising Patel's abilities, calling him 'most loyal' after the oath ceremony as he stands next to her with his son from his first marriage.

Alexis Wilkins sums up Kash Patel in a single word: loyal. pic.twitter.com/QHr6fgnIMW — Christopher Stanley (@cstanley) February 22, 2025

In the context of the current SWAT-detail controversy, the photo is being reexamined as part of the broader narrative of a partner stepping into the federal spotlight alongside him.

4. Rodeo Moment

In a series of pictures posted on Instagram by Wilkins, the two are shown in a relaxed, off-duty setting. The contrast between this photo and the formality of their public appearances offers a rare look into their private dynamic.

The couple beams with big smiles in a relaxed outdoor arena setting, Kash in a camouflage cap and grey hoodie, Alexis in a blue denim shirt with her arm around him.

5. When Patel Attended Wilkins' Show

In December 2024, Wilkins shared a sweet picture of Patel and her when he came to attend her music show at the Stoneys Rockin Country in Las Vegas. She captioned the image, 'In the middle of everything, got to have this one there.'

6. The Oval Office Meeting Image

Another photo from a White House meeting with President Trump shows Patel and Wilkins together in an official setting, underscoring that her presence during key political moments predates the current headlines.

As Patel now faces scrutiny over the alleged reassignment of SWAT personnel, this image highlights the long-running overlap between his public responsibilities and her occasional appearances in high-level environments.

7. Gala Table Pose

At a DC formal gala, Kash and Alexis lean in, smiling at the camera, he in a tux with bow tie, she in a sparkling navy dress. Wilkins also shared images with other attendees, but her closeness and pairing with Patel was the talk of the night.

Meanwhile, as questions continue to mount around Kash Patel's alleged use of FBI SWAT personnel for his girlfriend's security, both Patel and Wilkins now face a level of visibility neither has publicly addressed.