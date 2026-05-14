Country musician and former TikTok star Tayler Holder has cancelled his upcoming 'When No One's Around' tour, citing ongoing mental health struggles that he says have reached a breaking point.

The 28-year-old announced the decision in an Instagram post on 12 May, telling fans he could 'no longer ignore' the issues he has been facing and needed to step back from performing. The announcement has drawn attention across social media as fans react to the sudden tour cancellation and the emotional nature of his statement.

Tayler Holder Cancels Tour Dates

Holder confirmed that he is withdrawing from his scheduled tour, which was set to include multiple US stops throughout May. The 'When No One's Around Tour' included performances in St Louis, Missouri, on 13 May, Kansas City on 14 May, Atlanta on 21 May, and Jacksonville, Florida, on 22 May.

In his statement, Holder apologised to fans who had already made plans or spent money on tickets. He described the decision as one of the hardest he has ever made, acknowledging the impact on supporters who were expecting to attend the live shows. The cancellation effectively halts a key promotional run tied to his recent music releases.

Mental Health Concerns

The country singer said he has been struggling with his mental health for several months and reached a point where he could no longer continue without addressing it. He explained that he had attempted to push through the demands of touring and performing but ultimately felt unable to maintain the pace.

Holder wrote that he had been trying to 'put my head down and just push through this,' but said he had reached his 'limit' and needed to focus on recovery. He also said that despite professional success, he has been dealing with persistent feelings of loneliness and emotional strain.

The singer said the decision to cancel the tour was made so he could take time to rest, seek support, and prioritise his wellbeing away from the pressures of touring life.

Apology to Fans and Public Message

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Holder directly addressed fans in his Instagram post, expressing regret over the disruption caused by the cancellation. He thanked supporters for their patience and understanding, and said performing remained a privilege he deeply valued.

He added that the time away would be used to reconnect with himself and focus on improving his mental health, with the aim of returning to music in a healthier state in the future. The post was captioned simply 'I'm sorry 💔', further highlighting the emotional tone of the announcement.

Rising Country Music Career

Tayler Holder, originally from Alvarado in North Central Texas, began releasing music in 2017 with his early track 'Who I Am.' Over the years, he has developed a dual career as both a country musician and social media personality.

He has built a substantial online audience, with more than 4.5 million followers on Instagram and over 19 million followers on TikTok. His platform has been used to promote music releases and share personal updates with fans.

'When No One's Around' and Themes of Isolation

Holder's recent single 'When No One's Around,' released in April, explores themes of emotional isolation, mental strain and vulnerability. The track reflects on feelings of being lost despite outward success, a theme that aligns closely with his recent public statements.

In promotional content shared on TikTok earlier this year, Holder encouraged audiences to check on friends who may appear happy but could be struggling privately. The song's lyrics also reference internal battles and emotional distress, contributing to its resonance with listeners.

The now-cancelled tour was intended to support this release, marking a significant live performance cycle in his 2026 music schedule.