Country Music Hall of Fame member and two-time Grammy winner, Ray Stevens, is proving his resilience once again as he recovers from a broken neck sustained during a fall at his Nashville-area home.

The 87-year-old legend, known for hits like 'Everything Is Beautiful' and 'The Streak,' was injured on 29 March 2026, marking his second major medical emergency in less than a year.

His representatives confirm that the singer is mobile, in good spirits, and wearing a neck brace, with a projected 4-week recovery period. This comes at a bittersweet moment for the star, coinciding with the launch of his latest studio album, Favourites Old & New, even as his CabaRay Showroom performances remain on a necessary hiatus.

In July 2025, Stevens was admitted to a Nashville hospital with chest pain and was found to have suffered a mild heart attack after a heart catheterisation. He then underwent minimally invasive heart surgery that forced him to cancel shows at his CabaRay Showroom.

Read more How Did Dave Mason Die? Details on the Traffic Co-Founder's 'Storybook Ending' How Did Dave Mason Die? Details on the Traffic Co-Founder's 'Storybook Ending'

Ray Stevens And A Year Of Health Scares

The fall comes on the heels of a worrying run of cardiac problems. Stevens was told that the pain he had felt was, in fact, a minor heart attack. Within weeks, he underwent a further operation in which surgeons inserted two stents to keep his coronary arteries open and reduce the risk of more serious episodes.

He spent several days in a rehabilitation centre before being discharged home. That period brought an abrupt halt to his live schedule.

Shows at the CabaRay Showroom, his own West Nashville club that doubles as a showcase for his music and a kind of living museum of his career, had to be pulled while he focused on recovery.

Fans were kept in the loop through carefully worded updates. One message, circulated after his heart surgery and quoted by the Daily Mail, told supporters, 'Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls as therapy with a nurse's assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery.' It added that he was 'very grateful for all of the cards and get well messages' before signing off with a line that nodded to one of his best‑known songs, 'Everything Is Still Beautiful!!!!'

That blend of medical detail and wry optimism has become something of a motif in the way his camp talks about his health. The latest statement about his neck fracture follows a similar pattern, acknowledging the seriousness of the fall while insisting that Stevens is already looking ahead.

Ray Stevens And The Weight Of Recent History

If this episode felt especially jarring to fans, that is because the last one is still fresh. One update at the time said, 'Ray is out of ICU and beginning to walk the halls with a nurse's assistance as he is working towards recovering from this surgery.'

That earlier scare already hinted at a performer entering a slower, more precarious chapter, even if he was not quite ready to say so in public. The new album has stayed on track, which gives this story an oddly stubborn undertow.

Favourites Old & New includes standards such as 'The Look of Love,' 'It Had To Be You' and 'Come Rain or Come Shine,' alongside newer songs including 'Moving Out Is Easier Than Moving On' and 'I Guess You've Never Been in Love With the Moon.' There is something almost defiant in that line-up, not because it erases the fragility around him, but because it sits beside it.

While the 'invincibility' of the country icon is a popular sentiment among fans, the reality of the last year points to a performer entering a more precarious chapter of life. Nevertheless, Stevens' ability to 'cheat death' twice in twelve months has only added to his legendary status. Supporters remain hopeful that by the summer of 2026, the only 'streak' people will be talking about is his continued presence in the halls of the CabaRay.