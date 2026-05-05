Kellie Pickler will return to American Idol on Sunday 4 May in Los Angeles, her first major television appearance since the death of her husband, country songwriter and producer Kyle Jacobs, who died by suicide at their home in February 2023. The American Idol alum, who married Jacobs in 2011, has largely withdrawn from public life over the past year as she grieves the loss of the man she often called her best friend.

The news came after a long period of near silence from Pickler, who first found fame when she finished sixth on season five of American Idol and went on to release four studio albums. In the years that followed, Jacobs was never far from her side. They wrote together, recorded together and even opened up their married life to cameras for the CMT reality series I Love Kellie Pickler. His death at 49 shocked fans across country music and left a noticeable absence in Nashville's close‑knit songwriting circles.

Kyle Jacobs' Path to Nashville and Kellie Pickler

Kyle Jacobs' story began far from the spotlight. Raised in Bloomington, Minnesota, he graduated from Kennedy High School in 1991 and was later inducted into the school's Fine Arts Hall of Fame, a small but telling recognition of how early his talent was spotted. According to his biography with Curb Word Music Publishing, he made the now‑familiar pilgrimage for aspiring country writers in 2000, relocating from Minneapolis to Nashville.

Once there, Jacobs built the sort of behind‑the‑scenes career most performers would quietly envy. He co‑wrote Garth Brooks' 2007 hit 'More Than a Memory,' a song that cemented his reputation in writing rooms across Music Row, and followed it with Tim McGraw's 2009 track 'Still.' Industry accolades followed. Over the course of his career he picked up a CMA Award, an ACM Award and a Grammy nomination, confirmation that while his name was not on marquees, his work very much was.

Jacobs met Kellie Pickler through mutual friends and the relationship moved quickly. They began dating in 2008, at a point when Pickler's post‑Idol career was gathering pace. By June 2010 he had proposed on a Florida beach, an engagement Pickler later described to PEOPLE as the 'most amazing day' of her life. They married a few months later on 1 January 2011, opting for what her representative described as a 'small, intimate ceremony on a private island in the Caribbean' rather than a Nashville spectacle.

A Creative Marriage in Music and on Screen

Jacobs' partnership with Pickler was as much professional as it was romantic. Away from their home life, he worked with names such as Kelly Clarkson and Randy Travis, while also quietly shaping his wife's sound. For years, the pair wrote together informally before stepping into the studio as full collaborators on her 2015 single 'Feeling Tonight.'

Speaking to PEOPLE that June, Pickler sounded almost like a proud bandmate rather than a spouse. 'He is so good at what he does,' she said, pointing out how his production work for Lee Brice was 'all over the radio.' Working together on her new material, she added, had been 'amazing.'

The singer said the single captured the rush of 'that summer love, that first love, that first kiss, that first spark of romance' and admitted she thought of Jacobs every time she performed it. After four years of marriage and more than seven together, she insisted they were 'still like newlyweds.'

Viewers saw a softer, often sillier version of that bond on I Love Kellie Pickler. The CMT reality show placed the couple at the centre, presenting them less as industry players and more as a pair navigating everyday decisions and domestic mishaps. For fans, Jacobs shifted from being a name on songwriting credits to a three‑dimensional presence, quick with a dry comment or a supportive aside.

Grief, Stillness and Pickler's Quiet Year

Jacobs' death on 17 February 2023 marked a brutal full stop. Metro Nashville Police said he died by suicide at the couple's home, and tributes from fellow musicians and writers began to appear almost immediately. Pickler, by contrast, stepped back.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE after his passing, she addressed the outpouring of support with a mix of formality and rawness. 'Thank you to my family, friends, and supporters, for the countless letters, calls, and messages that you have sent my way,' she said. 'It has truly touched my soul and it's helping me get through the darkest time in my life. As many of you have told me, you are all in my prayers.'

She also revealed the private advice from Jacobs that has framed her response. 'One of the most beautiful lessons my husband taught me was in a moment of a crisis, if you don't know what to do, "do nothing, just be still,"' she said. 'I have chosen to heed his advice.' It is an unusually contemplative mantra for an industry that usually expects its stars to turn pain into content on a tight timeline.

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In September 2023, months after the headlines had faded, Jacobs' parents and loved ones held a private celebration of his life. In a press release they were candid about why it had taken time. 'While this celebration was long in coming, it was necessary for us, his parents, to cope with the shock of his passing, and to work through adjusting to this life without our beloved son,' the family said. The event, they added, had been created 'to best honor how Kyle lived his life,' not how he died.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the US by dialling 988, text 'STRENGTH' to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 or visit 988lifeline.org. Support services differ internationally; readers should consult local health providers for help in their area.