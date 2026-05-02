Severe weather across Texas has repeatedly halted the start of Kid Rock's country music festival. Heavy downpours forced event organisers to push back gate times, leaving attendees stranded outside.

The two-day gathering at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville was scheduled to welcome fans early on 1 May. Even though the event was advertised as rain-or-shine, the persistent rain quickly tested the patience of those who had made the trip.

Repeated Delays Leave Fans Feeling Frustrated

The gates were originally supposed to open at 1:30 pm local time. Constant rain pushed that back to 3:00 pm, but most people accepted it as a normal precaution for bad weather.

A second delay until 5:00 pm ate into the stage time for the opening acts. Organisers eventually pushed everything back until 6:30 pm, frustrating fans who had travelled a considerable distance to attend.

The back-to-back delays left those in the crowd searching for cover. One ticket holder, Ashley, was direct about her dissatisfaction with the disorganisation.

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'I'm not going to lie; I was cursing a lot. I was cursing a lot,' Ashley said. She later added: 'I want a refund.'

Logistical Nightmares Plague the Rural Texas Venue

The severe weather created logistical difficulties throughout the host community. Attendees reported significant problems securing vehicle parking.

Ashley noted her group departed San Antonio at 8:00 am and arrived near the perimeter by 10:00 am, spending considerable time navigating congested local roads.

'We've been driving around in circles, trying to find parking, trying to find where parking is, and when we finally did find it, I saw that everybody was in ponchos,' Ashley explained.

After discovering that official ponchos had sold out, the group purchased umbrellas for $30 (£24), only to be told security policies prevented fans from bringing them inside.

Event Organisers Maintain Schedule Despite Flooding Concerns

Albert, another frustrated fan, detailed the shifting mood as the afternoon progressed. 'The 3 o'clock delay was alright, but then the 5 o'clock delay was like, "Okay, now you're just playing." The 6 o'clock was like, "Okay, I don't know if it's going to happen,"' he said.

Festival management used social media to address incoming crowds. They issued guidelines targeting the large influx of attendees.

'We love Bellville. All community parking lots should be treated with respect,' the festival posted on Instagram. 'Let's take care of the groups that have stepped up and helped out. Park in designated areas only and let's leave it better than we found it.'

In honor of America’s 250th birthday, we’re giving back to our military and veterans.



250 recipients will receive up to 4 tickets each to shows this year.



👉 Sign up and request tickets through https://t.co/XZSngzSXqi



Thank you for your service 🇺🇸#America250… pic.twitter.com/4omHNXHQ3m — KidRock (@KidRock) May 1, 2026

Performers Prepare for Abbreviated Sets as Conditions Worsen

The festival features a prominent country lineup, with Kid Rock serving as the primary headlining act. Other scheduled performers include Jason Aldean, Brantley Gilbert, Chase Matthew and Ella Langley.

This troubled opening day follows recent public appeals from Kid Rock encouraging supporters to purchase remaining tickets. Fans waiting out the storm still expected to see Langley and Aldean perform.

Fellow attendee Kory Doty described conditions on the ground. 'Flooding is not terribly bad yet, but we are expecting more rain today until late evening, so I'm sure it will get worse... so far, just muddy and nasty. No equipment has been damaged,' Doty told The Mirror.

The festival's second day is scheduled to proceed as planned. Kid Rock and the remaining lineup are expected to perform at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville.