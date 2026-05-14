A horrific attack in Los Angeles has left a prominent Hollywood make-up artist fighting for her life and a familiar television face facing a permanent stay behind bars. Following a desperate attempt to flee the country after the May 2024 incident, the actor's fate was recently sealed in a California courtroom.

The brutal details of the assault have sent shockwaves through the industry, raising urgent questions about the events leading up to that violent night.

Conviction of the How I Met Your Mother Actor

The entertainment world was left reeling after a jury convicted Nick Pasqual for the violent stabbing of a woman he once dated. The victim, Allie Shehorn, had built a successful career as a special effects artist in Hollywood before her life was upended by the man she formerly shared a relationship with.

Before the assault, Shehorn had attempted to protect herself by filing for a restraining order following a history of domestic abuse. However, on 23 May 2024, Pasqual broke into her Sunland home and carried out the near-fatal attack.

Details of the Brutal Sunland Attack

A friend discovered her in a life-threatening state, leading to a race for emergency treatment that ultimately saved her life. With the trial now concluded, the actor has been found guilty and is looking at the possibility of spending the rest of his life behind bars.

🚨FAMOSOS: Nick Pasqual, ator conhecido por seus papéis no filme "Rebel Moon" e na série "How I Met Your Mother", foi preso na Califórnia, após atacar sua ex-namorada com mais de 20 facadas. pic.twitter.com/7VGSKdcgCw — CHOQUEI (@choquei) May 31, 2024

Following a harrowing trial, a Los Angeles jury delivered a guilty verdict against Pasqual for the brutal assault on his former partner. The actor, now convicted of several felony counts stemming from the violence, is set to return to court for his sentencing hearing on 2 June.

The Verdict on Multiple Serious Charges

The legal proceedings in San Fernando concluded with the jury returning a conviction on every charge brought against the 36-year-old. The verdict confirms that the actor is guilty of attempted murder and first-degree residential burglary committed while the victim was home. Furthermore, the court held him accountable for inflicting injury on an intimate partner, covering his former relationship with Shehorn.

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An emotional atmosphere filled the courtroom last week as Shehorn took the stand to recount her ordeal. Visible scarring across her neck and limbs offered a silent, harrowing reminder of the violence she survived. During her time on the witness stand, she described a previous terrifying encounter that broke out before the couple eventually split.

'I locked the door and he just started punching holes in that door and broke that open, and I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there's another lock on that door,' she said while fighting back tears. Beyond the stabbing itself, the jury also convicted Pasqual for a grave sexual assault involving a separate occurrence in April 2024.

Pasqual's Career and TV Roles

Aside from the current legal proceedings, Pasqual is known for a brief appearance on the hit comedy series How I Met Your Mother, which starred actors such as Josh Radnor and Neil Patrick Harris. Specifically, he portrayed a student called Will in the seventh season during an episode titled 'Field Trip.'

Shehorn's Recovery and the Final Sentence

The violence inflicted by Pasqual resulted in Shehorn being hospitalised in critical care, where her survival remained uncertain for some time. Following the knife attack, she endured a series of operations and began an arduous journey toward physical and mental healing.

Pasqual is still in a small-town Texas jail awaiting extradition back to California

He was charged with attempted murder after the May 23 attack on Allie Shehorn 35 pic.twitter.com/6kWEhneIHz — News News News (@NewsNew97351204) June 8, 2024

This tragedy has deeply unsettled the Hollywood community, as the industry grapples with the details of the assault. Having been found guilty, the actor now faces the possibility of spending the rest of his years in a state facility. His fate will be decided in a Los Angeles courtroom on 2 June 2026, when a judge is scheduled to hand down the final sentence.