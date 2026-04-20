Josh Hutcherson has said Taylor Swift's fans went too far after he admitted that he is 'not a Swiftie,' a comment that fans believe was offhand and shady, considering his attendance during the Eras tour.

The actor made the original comment while discussing his music preferences in an interview. He said he respects Swift and her success, but simply does not connect with her music.

Backlash From Taylor Swift Fans

Hutcherson described how aggressive the responses were after his comment circulated, with personal messages aimed at his height. 'All of a sudden it garnered this, "F*** him! He's a monster! Destroy him! He's short! He hates her because he's short!"'

Josh Hutcherson talks about backlash he received for saying he’s “definitely not a Swiftie”:



“All of a sudden it garnered this, ‘F*** him! He’s a monster! Destroy him! He’s short! He hates her because he’s short!’ It’s just like, whoa! I think she’s great. Her music is not my… pic.twitter.com/xidgxt8Lhg — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 20, 2026

The actor expressed clear confusion at how quickly things escalated. He said it felt disproportionate to what he actually said, which was simply that Swift's music is not for him.

It's just like, whoa!' he added, describing his reaction to the backlash. Despite the online reaction, he also emphasised that he holds no hostility towards Swift, saying he thinks she is 'great' and acknowledging her success in the music industry.

He said her music simply does not match his preferences, a distinction that appears to have been lost in the online reaction that followed.

How Swift's Fans Reacted to His 'Not a Swiftie' Comment

The exchange took place during an i-D magazine video segment in which Hutcherson was scrolling through personal photos. One image showed him and his mother at Swift's stadium tour.

When asked directly if he was a Swiftie, he replied that he was 'not a Swiftie. Very much not,' and explained that his mother had wanted to go. That clarification did not land quietly on social media.

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A section of Swift's fanbase reacted strongly, with posts spreading across X and other platforms. Some also mocked his appearance, including repeated digs at his height.

One widely shared post framed his comment as inauthentic because he had previously attended one of Swift's Eras Tour shows with his mother, arguing that he had 'no right' to criticise the music. Some suggested he had tried to benefit from Swift's fame at the time without being a fan.

However, his supporters were also quick to push back against the backlash. Many argued the backlash was disproportionate and pointed out that simply not liking an artist's music is normal and harmless. Some even said the reaction showed how toxic intense fan culture can become when it turns disagreement into personal attacks.

Josh Hutcherson's Eras Tour Attendance

Hutcherson is linked by fans to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome on 25 October 2024 (Night 1).

That night's show featured two surprise song moments: 'I Miss You, I'm Sorry' / 'Cornelia Street' on guitar and 'The Black Dog' / 'Maroon' on piano. Several videos also show the Hunger Games actor trading friendship bracelets with fellow concertgoers.

Meanwhile, the second night featured two major surprise song moments: a guitar mashup of 'Espresso' / 'Is It Over Now?' / 'Please Please Please,' which included a surprise on-stage appearance from Sabrina Carpenter, and a piano mashup of 'Hits Different' / 'Welcome to New York.' However, it was not confirmed whether Hutcherson attended the second day of the New Orleans Eras Tour.