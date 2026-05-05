Dolly Parton remains a polarising figure in the entertainment industry, a reason why the pop icon remains a widely-followed artist. But at 80 years old, Parton is not spared from dealing with health issues.

The multi-awarded Grammy winner has struggled with health issues, a reason why she has backed off several scheduled performances. The most recent is her scheduled Las Vegas residency as she undergoes treatment for health issues. She issued a statement on her status on social media.

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'The good news is I'm responding really well to meds and treatments, and I'm improving every day,' Parton said on Instagram.

'Now, the bad news is it's gonna take me a little while before I'm up to stage performance level, because some of the meds and treatments make me a little bit 'swimmy-headed,' as my grandma used to say,' the famed country singer added.

Dolly Parton Health Update Reveals Commitment to Fans and Recovery

In the last part of that statement, Parton clearly wanted to give paying fans their money's worth. Known to be lively and someone who uses stuff such as elaborate costumes or signature stilettos, the 9 to 5 singer didn't want fans to see a compromised version of her, the LA Times reported.

'I am truly sorry that I'm going to miss all of you that had tickets to see me in Las Vegas. Well, you get on to Vegas, and you have a big time... And I'll see you somewhere down the line,' Parton said.

Despite her health issue, Parton intends to continue doing things she loves most. That includes continuing to record music, make videos and write a Broadway musical. But as far as touring is concerned, it may take time for her to perform live.

Dolly Parton's Recent Personal Loss Adds Emotional Strain

Before announcing the cancellation of her Las Vegas residency, Parton had pulled out from previously scheduled performances. One of them was in late September, when the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer missed an event at her Dollywood amusement park due to kidney stones.

Even before that, she was forced to cancel multiple concerts in Las Vegas due to unspecified health reasons. A social media post by her sister, Freida, raised concerns, calling on Dolly's fans to be prayer warriors to pray with her.

Realising that there was growing concern from her fans, Parton came out to explain that aside from her health, the death of her husband, Carl Dean, last March 2025 took a toll on her. It was only after getting over her hubby's passing that she was able to see doctors to check on her.

'We need to take care of this, we need to take care of that,' Parton said in another LA Times report. 'I'm not ready to die yet,' she added back in October.

Aside from dealing with kidney stone issues, the other health concerns Parton may be dealing with remain unknown. But at her age and given the decades of tireless performances for her fans, the wise decision is for her to slow down for now.

Parton will remain active in the entertainment niche although this will mostly be away from the spotlight. But given her energy and dedication to her fans, seeing her perform in big stages once again in the future remains a possibility.