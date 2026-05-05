American singer-songwriter and actress Dolly Parton has confirmed she is undergoing medical treatment for ongoing health issues affecting her immune and digestive systems, announcing that her postponed Las Vegas residency has now been cancelled as she steps back from live performances. The country music icon, 80, shared the update in an Instagram video, telling fans she is 'responding really well' to treatment but will remain focused on recovery rather than touring.

The announcement marks a significant pause in Parton's live career, with the singer explaining that while her condition is improving, medication has left her feeling 'a little bit swimmy headed.' She said the decision to withdraw from performing live is also linked to her desire to maintain the high-energy production standards expected of a Dolly Parton show, including her elaborate costumes and stage presence.

Dolly Parton Health Update and Treatment Details

In her video message, Parton said her immune system and digestive system had 'got all out of whack' over the past few years. She confirmed that doctors are actively working on rebuilding and strengthening both systems through ongoing medication and treatment.

While she did not disclose a specific diagnosis, she described her progress as steady, stating she is improving every day. Medical professionals have reportedly assured her that her conditions are treatable and that recovery is expected with continued care and monitoring.

Parton also referenced a history of kidney stones, which have contributed to previous health complications. She has experienced multiple health-related interruptions in recent years, including hospital treatment and medical absences from scheduled appearances.

Las Vegas Residency Cancelled After Postponements

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The singer confirmed that her Las Vegas residency, which had already been postponed, has now been officially cancelled. The decision follows a series of earlier performance disruptions, including multiple concert postponements last year due to unspecified health issues.

In September, Parton missed an event at her Dollywood theme park after being treated for kidney stones. Following that absence, additional Las Vegas shows were called off, prompting concern among fans and industry observers.

Her sister, Freida Parton, previously added to public concern when she asked fans to pray for Dolly, describing an emotionally difficult period for the family.

Emotional Toll Following Husband's Death

Parton also acknowledged the emotional impact of her husband Carl Dean's death in March 2025 at the age of 82. She said she has been experiencing a series of 'firsts' since his passing, including anniversaries and holidays, which she described as particularly difficult.

The singer said the combination of grief and health challenges has shaped her recent decisions to step back from performing, although she emphasised that she remains active in other areas of her career.

Dollywood and New Projects Continue

Despite withdrawing from live touring, Parton confirmed that several major projects are still moving forward. Her Dollywood amusement park continues to operate, with expansion plans underway. She is also involved in the development of a museum and hotel in Nashville, which are scheduled to open later this year.

In addition, a Broadway production titled 'Dolly: A True Original Musical' is planned for a debut in New York in the autumn or early winter, highlighting her continued presence in entertainment despite stepping away from stage performances.

Throughout her announcement, Parton maintained a positive tone, comparing herself to a classic car undergoing restoration. She said she has 'great doctors' and remains confident about her recovery, while thanking fans for their support and expressing appreciation for the role their concern has played in her healing process.