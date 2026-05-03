Zayn Malik has been having a challenging past couple of months. All his shows in the US have been cancelled, and some of his performances in the UK have also been postponed, amid ongoing health fears.

The former One Direction member shared a photo of himself at the hospital two weeks ago, sparking speculation about his health struggles. In his post, Malik did not explicitly reveal the reason for his hospitalisation, but he thanked his fans for all their understanding and support during such a difficult time.

Extreme Substance Abuse Claims

TikTok user @celebritea.blinds, known for uploading blind items on the platform, recently made claims about Malik and his health struggles. The user alleged that the singer was hospitalised due to extreme substance abuse and not because of any health issue.

Malik has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol in the past. Years ago, reports swirled that Malik had been caught smoking marijuana while touring with One Direction. The singer has also spoken honestly about his mental health struggles and revealed that he has anxiety and depression.

Malik has not confirmed substance abuse as the reason for his hospitalisation, and no independent source has corroborated the TikTok claim.

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Custody Battle Allegations

Other than Malik's history with substance use and his mental health, the TikTok uploader also alleged that he is dealing with a custody battle over his daughter, Khai, with his ex-girlfriend, Gigi Hadid. The uploader claimed that Hadid wants full custody of their child because Malik has been spiralling.

Throughout the years, Malik and Hadid maintained a co-parenting relationship, even though the singer has not always been on good terms with Yolanda Hadid. However, the uploader alleged that something changed between the exes that led Hadid to seek full custody of their child. This claim has not been confirmed by either party.

Fans of Malik expressed their concerns for the singer, and some urged him to seek professional help. Others pointed out that fans already lost Liam Payne, so the last thing they want is to lose Malik to substance abuse.

However, some fans are also questioning the credibility of the claims made against Malik. Since the uploader was discussing a blind item, nothing has been independently confirmed.

Love But Not In Love

As for Malik and Gigi's relationship, the two remain committed to co-parenting Khai. The former couple dated on and off for approximately six years before confirming their split in 2021. During his appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, Malik said that as he aged, he realised that he might not have been in love with Gigi during their six-year relationship. However, he clarified that he will always love her, especially as the mother of his daughter.

'My understanding of love is always developing. At that moment in time, I might have thought it was love, but as I've got older, I've realised maybe it wasn't,' he said.

Hadid has since moved on and was reportedly in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, while Malik has kept his personal life largely private following their separation.

Neither Malik nor Hadid's representatives have confirmed any custody dispute. Malik has not publicly identified the reason for his hospitalisation.