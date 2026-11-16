Taylor Swift's lawyers are opposing a request to question her under oath for up to three hours in a California trademark lawsuit, and have warned of possible counterclaims against the Las Vegas performer who brought the case, according to legal correspondence reported on Monday, 16 November.

Maren Flagg, professionally known as Maren Wade, sued Swift and three associated companies on 30 March 2026. She filed an amended complaint on 16 June, alleging that Swift's 2025 album, The Life of a Showgirl, infringes her Confessions of a Showgirl trademark, registered in 2015.

Showgirl Trademark Lawsuit Raises Dispute Over Swift's Testimony

In October, Flagg's lawyers asked to question Swift under oath for up to three hours and a representative of TAS Rights Management for up to four. Such questioning, known as a deposition, is part of the evidence-gathering process in a lawsuit. There is no confirmation that the court has authorised either deposition.

Swift's attorneys opposed the request as 'unduly burdensome at best, if not borderline harassing', according to correspondence reported by the Daily Mail.

Flagg's lawyer, Jaymie Parkkinen, disputes that description. He argues that Swift's activities in California warrant examination because her legal team challenges the court's authority over her.

Swift and TAS Rights Management, which have ties to Tennessee, dispute whether the California court has personal jurisdiction over them. Flagg's side points to performances, filming and promotional work in California as grounds for the court to consider the case there.

The jurisdiction dispute is separate from the central trademark allegation. Flagg says the similarity between the titles could confuse consumers and harm the entertainment brand she began developing in 2014. The brand encompasses cabaret performances, a newspaper column, a book and a podcast.

Swift's lawyers maintain that the projects are sufficiently different to make confusion unlikely. The court has not made a finding on that claim.

Separately, the US Patent and Trademark Office issued non-final office actions in November 2025 and September 2026 concerning TAS Rights Management's application for The Life of a Showgirl. The application remains pending. Neither office action amounts to a finding of infringement, and the trademark proceedings are distinct from the lawsuit.

Showgirl Trademark Lawsuit Draws Attention to Los Angeles Gala

Swift's performance of The Fate of Ophelia at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on 17 October 2026 has become another disputed issue.

Earlier defence filings said Swift had not performed material from the album live at that time. Flagg's lawyers now cite the later performance as relevant evidence. The performance took place after the earlier statements, so its inclusion does not necessarily contradict them.

They also point to an Instagram post crediting Getty Images and TAS Rights Management, arguing it could help establish the company's activities in California. The post is being cited by Flagg's lawyers as evidence; it does not by itself resolve the jurisdiction question.

Swift's lawyer, Katherine Wright Morrone, disputes the significance of the gala appearance. She argues that it took place after the amended complaint was filed and did not directly promote the disputed album title.

Flagg offered to pause her claims against Swift and TAS Rights Management while continuing proceedings against UMG Recordings and Bravado International Group Merchandising Services. Swift's team rejected the proposal.

Her lawyers also warned of possible counterclaims over Flagg's alleged use of Swift's music and trademarks. No counterclaim has been confirmed as filed, and no infringement by Flagg has been established.

Swift's lawyers want discovery suspended while the court considers their motion to dismiss. According to reporting published on 16 November, Judge Serena R. Murillo has scheduled a hearing on discovery issues for 9 December 2026 and a hearing on the dismissal motion for 3 February 2027.

Both dates are scheduled for after the reported correspondence; neither hearing has yet taken place.