Taylor Swift's past criticism of Marsha Blackburn has returned to attention after the Republican senator won Tennessee's governor's race on Tuesday, 3 November 2026. Blackburn defeated Democrat Jerri Green, becoming the state's first woman elected governor, eight years after Swift publicly opposed her Senate campaign.

For context, Swift's objections were not directed at Blackburn's latest campaign. They began in October 2018, when the singer endorsed Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen in the US Senate race.

Blackburn won despite the public intervention and subsequently became Tennessee's first female US senator.

Taylor Swift Challenged Marsha Blackburn's Record

On 7 October 2018, Swift explained on Instagram why she would not vote for Blackburn.

'Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me,' she wrote, departing from her previous reluctance to discuss party politics.

Her objections focused on women's rights and LGBTQ rights. Swift criticised Blackburn's vote against the reauthorisation of the Violence Against Women Act, her record on equal pay and her opposition to same-sex marriage.

'These are not MY Tennessee values,' Swift wrote. She announced support for Bredesen and Democratic House candidate Jim Cooper, while urging followers to research their own candidates and register to vote.

The claims require some care. PolitiFact subsequently rated Swift's assertion about the Violence Against Women Act 'Mostly True.' Blackburn had voted against a 2013 reauthorisation bill but supported a Republican alternative, a distinction not made in Swift's original post.

Swift also said her decision to speak reflected changing views about when public figures should discuss politics. Rather than simply telling fans which party to support, she asked them to make informed decisions, even if no candidate matched every belief.

Marsha Blackburn's Victory Revives Taylor Swift Dispute

The dispute featured again in the 2020 Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which showed Swift wrestling with the consequences of entering politics. In one scene, she referred to Blackburn as 'Trump in a wig', criticising her positions on women's and LGBTQ rights.

Those remarks followed Blackburn's 2018 Senate victory. They were not a response to this week's gubernatorial result, and no new statement from Swift about the 2026 election could be verified.

Blackburn has previously taken a lighter approach to their disagreement. During a 2024 interview, she praised Swift's talent and, when asked about the singer's criticism, said, 'I just shake it off.'

The 2026 election offered a different test for Blackburn. According to Tennessee's reported unofficial results, she received 45.52 per cent of the vote, ahead of Green's 42.95 per cent.

Independent David Hatley attracted a substantial share, leaving Blackburn short of an outright majority.

Green, a Memphis City Council member, conceded the race on election night. State election officials later confirmed Blackburn's victory, following an early declaration from the Republican's campaign.

Blackburn said she was 'honored and humbled' by her win. Her campaign had emphasised conservative priorities, including education, public spending and restrictions on transgender participation in school sport.

She is expected to take office in January 2027, succeeding term-limited Republican Governor Bill Lee. That transition will also leave a vacancy in Tennessee's US Senate delegation, with an interim replacement to be appointed after Blackburn becomes governor.