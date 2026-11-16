Bruce Springsteen's unofficial Spring-Nuts fan group is closing after political arguments divided a Facebook community of more than 18,000 members.

Founders Julie and Howie Chaz said the singer's endorsement of Michigan senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed was the breaking point after years of mounting tensions.

The decision brings an end to an 11-year online gathering place devoted to Springsteen's music, friendships and charity events.

Members were originally expected to avoid politics and respect differing views. The founders said those rules became increasingly difficult to enforce as arguments turned personal.

In a farewell statement reported by the Asbury Park Press, the couple said disagreements had deteriorated into 'personal attacks, bullying, insults' and hateful rhetoric. Their account describes disputes within a private group, not independently established misconduct by particular members.

How Bruce Springsteen's Politics Tested the Spring-Nuts Community

Howie Chaz said Springsteen's increasingly outspoken criticism of President Donald Trump created a dilemma for administrators. They respected the musician's right to express political opinions but struggled to keep those views out of discussions.

After all, Chaz asked, how could members ignore statements from 'the very artist who brought us all together'?

The political message was unmistakable during Springsteen's 20-date Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, which opened in Minneapolis on 31 March.

Official merchandise carried 'No Kings' artwork, while Springsteen described the concerts as a defence of American democracy and freedom. He also said fans were welcome regardless of their political beliefs.

Bruce Springsteen Endorsed Democrat El-Sayed

On 2 November, Springsteen endorsed Democrat El-Sayed in Michigan's US Senate contest. He called him 'a fighter for our American Constitution' and declared, 'That's why I'm in his corner 100%'. El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the election the next day.

The Chazes called the endorsement 'deeply disappointing to us, given our concerns as proud Jews'. Howie cited El-Sayed's appearances with political streamer Hasan Piker and the candidate's comments following an attack on Temple Israel synagogue in Michigan in March.

Those objections need important context. El-Sayed explicitly condemned the synagogue attack, saying there was no justification for targeting innocent people. He later apologised for comments about the attack that critics considered insensitive. He also rejected Piker's past assertion that America deserved the 11 September attacks.

The founders said they did not believe Springsteen intended to make anybody feel unwelcome. Instead, they criticised fans they felt had appointed themselves judges of who belonged in the E Street community. Reddit discussions also questioned the closure and the proposed replacement group, although those comments do not represent all fans.

What Happens Next for Bruce Springsteen's Former Fan Group?

Closing the Facebook group will not end the activities organised around it. Spring-Nuts members previously supported WhyHunger and gathered at events celebrating Springsteen's music.

At the Stone Pony in Asbury Park, New Jersey, Springsteen virtually greeted the group's 2022 Seaside Serenade. He thanked those gathered for supporting WhyHunger, a charity that had become part of the community's identity.

Howie told the Asbury Park Press that the Seaside Serenades and Spring-Nuts podcasts would continue under different names. The podcasts have often featured members of the E Street Band. Organisers also intend to support the Asbury Park music scene and charities including TeachRock and Light of Day.

The proposed replacement community will focus more broadly on music while retaining Springsteen and the E Street Band as part of its activities.