Taylor Swift's lawyers have warned that certain defendants may bring counterclaims against Maren Flagg if her trademark lawsuit over The Life of a Showgirl proceeds. They are also opposing Flagg's request to question the singer under oath for up to three hours.

Flagg, who performs as Maren Wade, filed the lawsuit on 30 March 2026 in the US District Court for the Central District of California against Swift, TAS Rights Management, UMG Recordings and Bravado International Group. She alleges that Swift's 2025 album title is confusingly similar to her registered Confessions of a Showgirl trademark.

Lawyers Clash Over Proposed Questioning

Katherine Wright Morrone, a Venable LLP partner representing Swift, accused Flagg's legal team of trying to 'strong-arm' her clients and 'not acting in good faith'. When Flagg's attorney, Jaymie Parkkinen, asked for legal authority supporting Morrone's position, she reportedly replied: 'Given that we are not accepting your proposal I'm not sure why you need to see authority.'

Swift's lawyers described the proposed deposition as 'unduly burdensome at best, if not borderline harassing' and called the lawsuit's central claim 'unbelievable on its face', according to the Daily Mail. Parkkinen rejected the criticism, arguing that the questioning was justified by Swift's own arguments about whether the California court has jurisdiction over her and TAS Rights Management.

The dispute centres on whether Swift and TAS have sufficient connections to California for the case to proceed there. Swift's lawyers argue that both are based in Tennessee, while Flagg's team points to the singer's professional activities in Los Angeles.

Swift performed The Fate of Ophelia at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on 17 October 2026. In an earlier court filing, Swift's lawyers had stated that 'no songs from the Album have been performed live'.

Parkkinen argued that the statement was no longer accurate following the gala performance. Flagg's lawyers also cited Swift's Instagram post about the event, which credited TAS Rights Management, as evidence of the company's business connections to California.

California Evidence and Upcoming Court Hearings

Flagg's lawyers also pointed to Swift's Patient Zero music video, which they allege was filmed at a Beverly Hills property. A city filming permit listed the production under the code name 'Quarry' and recorded a 90-person crew. The permit does not identify Swift, but Flagg's lawyers say video stills and behind-the-scenes footage connect the production to the singer.

Flagg's team requested permission to question Swift for up to three hours and a TAS representative for up to four hours about their California activities. The court has not authorised either deposition.

Flagg's lawyers also offered to pause their claims against Swift and TAS while continuing the case against UMG Recordings and Bravado. Swift's legal team declined the proposal.

Swift's lawyers have asked the court to suspend discovery while it considers their motion to dismiss the amended complaint. Arguments concerning the discovery dispute and Flagg's newer evidence are scheduled for 9 December 2026. The hearing on the motion to dismiss has been rescheduled for 3 February 2027. <Cite refs={["turn885870search0","turn225461search6"]}/>

In April 2026, Flagg sought an injunction covering merchandise associated with The Life of a Showgirl, including candles and hairbrushes. She claimed that eight in ten Google searches for her exact trademark led users to Swift's album. That figure is an allegation made by Flagg, not a finding by the court.

Separately, Swift's lawyers accused Flagg of publishing more than 40 Instagram and TikTok posts allegedly using the singer's music, artwork and lyrics without permission. They also criticised a podcast Flagg announced after Swift revealed the album's title in August 2025. These are allegations made by Swift's legal team, not findings of infringement.

Flagg maintains that her trademark predates Swift's album. Neither side's trademark infringement claims have been decided, and the upcoming hearings concern procedural and jurisdictional disputes rather than a final ruling on infringement.