Kathy Griffin mocked Taylor Swift's 'mediocrity' and claimed her fans have a worse sense of humour than MAGA supporters.

She made the remarks in an interview with Ziwe released on YouTube on Sunday, 15 November 2026.

Griffin has used Swift as material for her stand-up comedy for more than a decade.

Her latest remarks criticised both the singer's career and her devoted fanbase, although she also recalled friendly encounters with Swift.

Kathy Griffin Takes Aim at Taylor Swift and Her Fans

The exchange began when Ziwe asked Griffin about pitting women against one another in celebrity discussions. 'Equal opportunity,' Griffin replied, before turning to Swift's supporters.

'I think it's funny that the Swifties have the worst sense of humor, even worse than MAGA,' she said.

Griffin then directed her criticism at Swift herself. 'I think it's great that Taylor Swift has taken her mediocrity as high as it can go,' she remarked.

The comedian appeared to be questioning how Swift's fans respond to jokes, rather than comparing their political beliefs with those of MAGA supporters. MAGA, short for Make America Great Again, is the political movement associated with US President Donald Trump.

Despite that criticism, Griffin acknowledged Swift's musical abilities. She called her a 'good singer', adding, 'She's a way better singer than I would ever be.'

The discussion also touched on the intense loyalty of Swift's fanbase. Ziwe jokingly asked whether Griffin wanted to apologise before Swift's supporters potentially doxxed her, or exposed her private information online. The hypothetical exchange offered no evidence that any Swift fan had threatened the comedian.

Ziwe later suggested that Swifties knew she would never challenge their 'god'. Griffin was less cautious: 'Oh, the Swifties know I would,' she replied.

Griffin's Jokes About Swift Date Back to 2009

Griffin did not describe any negative personal encounters with Swift. She said she had met the singer a couple of times and recalled finding her 'very nice'.

In one anecdote, Griffin recalled encountering Swift in a bathroom with famous friends, including Lorde. She also joked that Lorde, whom she remembered seeing there, was 'kind of suspicious'. The description was part of Griffin's comic recollection, not an allegation against the New Zealand singer.

Griffin's history of joking about Swift stretches back to a stand-up special filmed in 2009, when she used the singer's breakup with Joe Jonas as material.

In a November 2015 interview with Time Out New York, Griffin suggested that Swift did not enjoy being the target of her humour. 'She clearly hates me, and she doesn't find me one bit amusing,' Griffin said, while also expressing admiration for the singer.

The subject resurfaced on the Keep It! podcast in January 2024. She also acknowledged that Swift's extraordinary following could make jokes about her harder to land. Explaining why Swift's fame made her a natural subject for comedians, Griffin said: 'Anyone that famous is just kind of grist for the mill, because her level of fame is so seismic.'

Her latest appearance with Ziwe followed that pattern: sharp jokes about Swift's image, tempered by an acknowledgement of the singer's talent and pleasant behaviour in person.