Country singer Greylan James was involved in a serious car crash on Wednesday, 18 November 2026, whilst travelling to the Country Music Association Awards (CMA) in Nashville with his photographer, forcing him to miss the high-profile ceremony.

Updating worried followers on Instagram alongside images from the collision, James confirmed that everyone involved, including his photographer and the person driving the other vehicle, escaped serious injury despite sustaining cuts, bumps, bruises, and burns.

The accident interrupted a breakthrough year for James following his 2025 single 'Water at a Wedding', his self-titled debut album, and his Grand Ole Opry debut earlier in 2026, prompting waves of relief and prayers from fans online.

Greylan James Describes Injuries After CMA Awards Crash

James was travelling in his Bronco when the crash occurred in Nashville, where police officers and emergency medical personnel attended the scene.

However, the precise location and cause of the collision were not specified. The singer first focused on the condition of those involved, including the driver of the other vehicle.

'Luckily, thank God everybody's okay. The other driver's all right. My photographer was with me. He's okay. We have a few cuts, bumps and bruises and some burns, but everybody's all right.'

His account did not specify which injuries each person sustained. He also did not explain whether anyone required hospital treatment, leaving the full medical consequences of the collision unclear.

The Bronco did not fare as well. James referred to the vehicle in a farewell message rather than discussing repairs or any plans to replace it. 'RIP my Bronco, I'm going to miss her, but hey, God bless country music.'

Greylan James Misses a Major Night in Country Music

The CMA Awards invitation had offered James the opportunity to join established performers and other industry figures.

Before the journey, he had anticipated the red carpet and the possibility of crossing paths with artists including Lainey Wilson, Chris Stapleton and Ella Langley.

Instead, the collision prevented him from reaching the event. He nevertheless sent his support to those taking part, without suggesting that he had been competing for an award himself.

'Good luck to everybody on the night and hopefully I'll see you all after. Let's go.'

For James, the missed appearance followed an important period in his developing recording career. His 2025 song 'Water at a Wedding' preceded the release of his debut album the following year, while his Grand Ole Opry appearance marked another professional milestone.

Greylan James Receives Support Following Crash Photos

James also posted images of the collision on Instagram, prompting messages from followers who were relieved by his update. Their responses largely concentrated on the safety of the people involved rather than the damaged vehicle.

One commenter wrote, 'So happy you and your friends are ok. Can replace a car but not you. Just thankful you are fine. That's what is important!! Thank you for letting us know!!'

Another added, 'Oh my goodness. So sorry for you guys, but God protects you all the time! Sending you folks positive vibes and prayers.'

James did not release further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the collision, leaving open the possibility of catching up with fellow attendees after the Nashville ceremony concluded.