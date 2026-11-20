Hollywood actress Mila Kunis once tried to discourage her husband, fellow actor, Ashton Kutcher, from backing technology ventures and assets, including Uber and Bitcoin.

Years later, his investment career has drawn fresh attention following Anthropic's blockbuster initial public offering (IPO), with a venture capital firm he co-founded holding a stake reportedly valued at approximately $7 billion. While the investment has fuelled speculation about Kutcher's billionaire prospects, how much he personally stands to gain remains unclear.

Mila Kunis Admits She Misjudged Kutcher's Investments

In a resurfaced 2021 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Kunis revealed that she and Kutcher frequently disagreed over promising business opportunities. One memorable dispute involved Uber, which Kutcher introduced to her during their early dating years.

'He's like, "There's this company; it's kind of like a cab company, but anyone can drive the cab." I was like, "That's the worst idea ever,"' Kunis recalled.

The actress explained that her father had worked as a cab driver, giving her familiarity with the industry and making her sceptical of the ridesharing concept. Kutcher encouraged her to try the service, but she admitted being 'furious' about the suggestion. Despite her objections, Uber eventually became one of the technology industry's biggest success stories.

Bitcoin Sparked Another Disagreement

Uber was not the only investment that raised concerns for Kunis. In 2013, Kutcher approached her about Bitcoin. 'He's like, "There's this thing, mining for money; it's called cryptocurrency...and it's called Bitcoin,"' she recalled.

Kunis questioned how the digital currency could remain secure without traditional oversight. 'I was like, "Then who is going to make sure it's safe?" He was like, "That's the point,"' she said. She described the investment as a horrible idea, but Kutcher proceeded anyway.

'He didn't listen to me,' Kunis admitted. 'This happens all the time.' She described herself as someone who evaluates investment opportunities from a consumer's perspective.

Anthropic IPO Puts Billions on the Table

Kutcher's investment career has drawn renewed attention following Anthropic's blockbuster stock market debut. Sound Ventures, the venture capital firm he co-founded, became an early investor in the artificial intelligence company in 2023.

The investment firm subsequently invested a reported $435 million in the AI company across multiple funding rounds. Bloomberg estimated that Sound Ventures' roughly 0.5% stake in Anthropic could be worth around $7 billion at the AI company's targeted IPO valuation.

However, the reported $7 billion stake belongs to Sound Ventures and its investors, not Kutcher personally. The extent of his individual financial benefit remains unclear, particularly following his departure from the firm's partner position earlier this year.

From Hollywood Star to Tech Investor

Kutcher has spent more than a decade building a reputation as a technology investor alongside his acting career. In 2010, Ashton Kutcher co-founded A-Grade Investments with entertainment manager Guy Oseary and billionaire investor Ron Burkle. Kutcher and Oseary subsequently launched Sound Ventures in 2015.

Across the two firms' portfolios, investments include prominent technology companies such as Uber, GitLab, Hugging Face, and Anthropic. Kutcher stepped away from his partner position at Sound Ventures earlier this year but remains an adviser to the firm. He has since moved to establish another venture capital firm alongside Morgan Beller, formerly of the venture firm NFX.