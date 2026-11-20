Jennifer Lawrence has ranked Chris Pratt as her worst on-screen kiss, reviving attention around her earlier confession that filming intimate scenes with the then-married actor left her feeling guilty. The revelation adds an uncomfortable twist to their 2016 sci-fi romance Passengers, which previously faced criticism and speculation surrounding its leading stars.

The Oscar-winning actress made the ranking during a 19 November appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Although the exchange was playful, her choice recalls a particularly vulnerable experience she discussed more than a decade ago.

Why Did Jennifer Lawrence Rank Chris Pratt Last?

During the show's Plead the Fifth segment, Lawrence was asked to rank five former co-stars according to their on-screen kisses. She placed The Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson first, followed by Liam Hemsworth, Bradley Cooper and Timothée Chalamet, leaving Pratt in fifth place.

'I mean, they were all so amazing,' she joked before revealing her choices. Lawrence did not explain why Pratt finished last, and the ranking should not be interpreted as evidence of personal animosity.

However, the result becomes more intriguing when considered alongside her earlier comments about filming Passengers. The science-fiction romance required Lawrence to perform her first major sex scene opposite Pratt, an experience she later described as emotionally difficult.

Jennifer Lawrence Admitted Feeling Guilty About Kissing Chris Pratt

In a 2015 Hollywood Reporter actress roundtable, Lawrence admitted feeling uncomfortable because Pratt was married to actress Anna Faris. Despite understanding that the intimacy was part of her job, she struggled to separate the fictional romance from her personal feelings.

'It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach,' she explained. Lawrence also revealed that she drank alcohol before filming and subsequently experienced anxiety, eventually calling her mother for reassurance.

Importantly, she emphasised that nobody on set had done anything wrong. Her discomfort concerned the vulnerability of performing an intimate scene rather than any alleged misconduct by Pratt.

Did 'Passengers' Spark Controversy Over Their Relationship?

The film's publicity was complicated by unfounded rumours suggesting Lawrence and Pratt had become romantically involved. Faris later discussed how the speculation affected her confidence, despite making clear that Lawrence had done nothing wrong.

The rumours were never substantiated, and there is no evidence that Lawrence and Pratt had an affair. Their professional relationship should not be confused with the fictional romance they portrayed.

Did Jennifer Lawrence Regret Working With Chris Pratt?

Lawrence subsequently expressed regret about accepting Passengers, although she did not attribute that regret to Pratt. In a 2022 interview with The New York Times, she recalled that Adele had advised her against the project.

'Adele told me not to do it!' Lawrence said, adding, 'I should have listened to her.' The film earned approximately $303 million (£231.6 million) worldwide but received substantial criticism for its story and romantic premise.

Her latest ranking therefore brings together two awkward chapters of the same Hollywood production: the discomfort she experienced filming intimacy and her later dissatisfaction with the project.

Still, Lawrence has previously praised Pratt's humour and their working relationship. Whether her last-place ranking reflects that earlier discomfort or simply a spontaneous television joke remains unclear.