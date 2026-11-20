Ariana Grande's eyebrows became the focus of online criticism after one X user called them a 'humiliation kink' following her appearance at the London premiere of Focker-in-Law on Wednesday, 18 November.

Other users also questioned their shape as photographs from the event circulated. The remarks followed similar criticism after Grande attended the film's New York premiere on 11 November.

Grande attended the screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in a custom black Vivienne Westwood dress. The film, in which she appears alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, is scheduled to reach cinemas on 25 November, according to the report.

Ariana Grande attends the Focker-in-Law premiere in London. pic.twitter.com/hYLoY0LB8V — 21 (@21metgala) November 18, 2026

Ariana Grande Eyebrows Draw Blunt Online Reactions

Photographs of Grande at the London premiere circulated on X after the screening. Several posts cited in the report commented on her eyebrows. The remarks were individual posts and do not establish the views of Grande's fans as a group.

One X user wrote, 'The eyebrows are a humiliation kink.' Another asked, 'zigzag-ee eyebrows omg put the tweezers down bae.' A third commenter wrote, 'But what are those brows.' Another questioned whether Grande's eyebrows explained why her appearance seemed different.

the eyebrows are a humiliation kink — c 🫧🇬🇼 (@glitterandhoes) November 19, 2026

zigzag-ee eyebrows omg put the tweezers down bae — ᧔ෆ᧓ (@bbyrimmel) November 18, 2026

But what are those brows 😭 — Lena (@passiflena) November 18, 2026

The report did not identify the users or establish whether they were fans of the singer. It also did not include a response from Grande to the latest comments.

The posts followed criticism after Grande attended the film's New York premiere on 11 November, a week before the London event. The London screening took place at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on 18 November.

Grande appears in Focker-in-Law alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro; the film is scheduled to reach cinemas on 25 November, according to the report.

ariana grande shares photos of the ‘focker in law’ premiere in nyc ꕤ｡˚⋆ pic.twitter.com/B48T4Czzu3 — Focker In Law HQ (@FockerInLawHQ) November 14, 2026

Grande wore a black Vivienne Westwood lace dress at the London premiere. Styled by Law Roach, it featured a strapless corset, a fitted waist and a tea-length skirt, with soft tulle covering parts of her shoulders and neckline. She completed the look with Christian Louboutin shoes, diamond stud earrings and a sleek micro-ponytail.

At the New York premiere, Grande wore a vintage 1990s Badgley Mischka gown with floral detailing and a white hair ribbon.

Ariana Grande Eyebrows Have Been Discussed Before

Grande has previously discussed how her eyebrow style changed. In a Vogue video revisiting an old Victorious photograph, she described experimenting with fuller eyebrows before deciding she preferred a straighter shape.

Addressing people who disliked her eyebrows, she said, 'I know you don't. But I love them. I'm so sorry. I hope that's okay.'

The video provided an account of her preference in her own words. Her bleached eyebrows also drew criticism during promotions for Wicked, making the latest comments about her appearance part of a recurring discussion of her brow style.

Grande has continued to make public appearances as she promotes Focker-in-Law. In August, her representative said she would reduce public-facing engagements after her Eternal Sunshine Tour, citing 'endless, ongoing public scrutiny'. Grande completed the tour in London on 1 September.

The original report did not include a response from Grande to the latest comments. In the Vogue video, she said she preferred a straighter eyebrow shape.