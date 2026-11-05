Nicki Minaj told critics to 'STAY MAD' on Thursday, 5 November, after three of four Republican candidates she publicly backed lost their races in Tuesday's US midterm elections.

The rapper defended President Donald Trump despite defeats in Michigan and New York, while celebrating a Republican victory in Florida.

Minaj, 43, had urged her followers to 'Vote Red' ahead of the 3 November elections. She also joined Trump at a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on 25 October, where Republicans were seeking support in closely contested races.

Her endorsements produced three defeats and one victory among four specifically identified candidates. However, the election results do not establish whether her involvement influenced voters' decisions.

Nicki Minaj's Republican Picks Suffer Three Election Defeats

Republican Mike Rogers lost Michigan's open US Senate race to Democrat Abdul El-Sayed. Minaj had joined Trump aboard Air Force One before appearing at the Port Huron rally, where Rogers was among the candidates seeking Republican support.

Michigan's governor's race also ended in defeat for a Minaj-backed candidate. Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson defeated Republican US Representative John James and will succeed term-limited Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

In New York, incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul defeated Republican Bruce Blakeman, another candidate Minaj had endorsed. The state's unofficial election returns showed Hochul maintaining a substantial lead as ballots continued to be counted.

Florida offered a different outcome. Republican Byron Donalds defeated Democrat David Jolly in the governor's race, becoming the state's first Black governor-elect.

Donalds, whom Minaj supported during the Republican primary, is scheduled to take office on 5 January 2027. His victory prevented a complete electoral defeat among the four candidates she had individually backed.

Nicki Minaj Defends Trump With 'STAY MAD' Message

In a lengthy post on X on 5 November, Minaj opened with a declaration of support for Trump.

'Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT,' she wrote.

Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a… pic.twitter.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

She also congratulated election winners, specifically mentioning Donalds and Republican US Representative Anna Paulina Luna, who was leading a closely contested re-election race in Florida.

Minaj followed with another pointed remark, writing, 'I don't vote, I VETO,' before telling critics, 'Stay tuned & STAY MAD.'

The rapper also criticised what she described as excessive spending on celebrity-backed political campaigns. Her remarks did not provide independently verified figures supporting the allegation.

Her response followed an election-day appearance outside a polling station at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, New Hampshire.

Local television footage showed her greeting people and posing for photographs while accompanied by police. There was no verified evidence that Minaj attempted to cast a ballot during the appearance.

In a subsequent message, she praised Elon Musk and his artificial intelligence chatbot Grok. She also defended Musk's wealth while criticising people who continued attacking him on his social media platform. Neither message indicated that the Republican defeats had changed her publicly expressed support for Trump.