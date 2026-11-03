Taylor Swift has revealed that she feared being replaced on Toy Story 5 after her Eras Tour commitments delayed her involvement in the Pixar film. However, the singer's biggest concern was not losing the opportunity but potentially taking the job away from another artist.

The 36-year-old discussed her worries during a recent Q&A with director Andrew Stanton, explaining that she repeatedly asked whether Pixar had already approached someone else. According to Billboard, Stanton was prepared to abandon plans for an original end-credits song rather than replace her.

Taylor Swift Asked Pixar if She Had Been Replaced

Swift had initially been approached to contribute an original song to Toy Story 5, but her Eras Tour schedule prevented her from immediately committing to the project. By the time she was available, she worried that the filmmakers might have already found another songwriter.

During the Q&A, Swift recalled asking the production team, 'Did you guys replace me?' Her question reflected uncertainty about whether the opportunity remained open after months of delays.

However, Swift explained that she would have understood if Pixar had moved forward without her. What troubled her was the possibility of accepting the assignment after another musician had already been invited to participate.

'I don't want to kick somebody off of this project,' she recalled telling the filmmakers. Her remarks suggested that she was more concerned about displacing another artist than securing the opportunity for herself.

Pixar Director Andrew Stanton Was Willing To Wait

Stanton revealed that the production had not recruited another songwriter during Swift's absence. Instead, he had been willing to proceed without an original end-credits song if she could not participate.

The decision highlighted how strongly the director wanted Swift involved in the project. Rather than treating her delayed availability as a reason to find a replacement, Stanton left the opportunity open.

The collaboration also represented a notable moment for a franchise closely associated with Randy Newman's music. Newman established the musical identity of Toy Story through songs including 'You've Got a Friend in Me', making Swift's contribution a new chapter in the series.

Taylor Swift Collaborated With Jack Antonoff on Toy Story 5 Song

Once Swift was able to watch an early version of the film, she found inspiration for an original track titled 'I Knew It, I Knew You'. She worked with longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff to bring the song to life.

The track draws inspiration from the film's characters and themes of friendship, reflecting the emotional storytelling that has defined the Toy Story franchise. Swift's involvement also connected her childhood appreciation of the films with her career as a songwriter.

Why Toy Story 5 Was a Personal Project for Taylor Swift

Swift's enthusiasm for the project extended beyond the chance to contribute to a major Disney and Pixar production. The singer previously explained that she had grown up watching Toy Story and had dreamed of writing music for its characters since childhood.

In her June announcement, Swift described composing the song as both a new creative challenge and a return to familiar musical territory. She also expressed appreciation for Newman, acknowledging the musical legacy he had established across the franchise.

During the November Q&A, Swift revealed that her younger brother, Austin Swift, had initially encouraged her to watch the film. She recalled that he was unable to explain why he thought she would connect with the story because he had signed a non-disclosure agreement.

After watching it, Swift found a personal connection to the friendship portrayed by the characters Bonnie and Blaze. Their relationship reminded her of her longtime friendship with Abigail Anderson, whom she met after moving to Nashville as a teenager.

The singer explained that the film resonated with her because it captured the experience of finding someone who understands one's unusual habits and personality. That emotional connection helped inspire the song she ultimately created for the film.

From Eras Tour Uncertainty to a Pixar Collaboration

Swift's experience illustrates how her record-breaking Eras Tour affected opportunities beyond her concert performances. While the tour kept her occupied, she remained interested in contributing to the animated franchise.

Her hesitation also offered a glimpse into how she approached the collaboration with other artists in mind. Rather than assuming the opportunity would remain hers, she wanted reassurance that accepting it would not mean replacing someone else.

Ultimately, Stanton's decision to wait meant Swift never faced that dilemma. What began with a nervous question about whether Pixar had replaced her ended with the singer contributing an original song to one of Disney's most recognisable animated franchises.