Steven Tyler's controversial comments about sexual attraction between fathers and daughters have resurfaced as the Aerosmith frontman continues to face a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually abused a teenager in the 1970s. The remarks, attributed to Tyler in music writer Gavin Edwards' 2006 book Is Tiny Dancer Really Elton's Little John?, concern his daughter Liv Tyler.

Their renewed circulation has prompted fresh scrutiny of the singer's past statements, particularly as a separate legal case involving Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, remains unresolved. Tyler has denied Misley's allegations. The case has not gone to trial, and a scheduled September 2026 trial was postponed after the judge recused herself.

What Steven Tyler Said About His Daughter Liv

The controversial exchange reportedly began when Edwards asked Tyler whether he had ever experienced inappropriate attraction towards his daughter. Tyler allegedly answered that a father would always experience some degree of sexual attraction towards his daughter, referring to the physical resemblance between parents and their children.

However, he also reportedly distinguished between experiencing an attraction and acting on it, suggesting that a man should recognise the boundary and never cross it. The comments have attracted renewed criticism online, particularly given the allegations surrounding Tyler's past relationship with a teenage girl. Tyler denies the allegations.

Liv Tyler, an established actress known for Armageddon and The Lord of the Rings trilogy, has not been accused of being involved in the conduct described in Misley's lawsuit. The resurfaced remarks have nevertheless prompted online discussions about the singer's views on boundaries between parents and children.

Lawsuit Over Alleged Relationship With Teenager

The controversy comes as Tyler continues to defend himself against a civil lawsuit filed by Misley in December 2022. Misley alleges that she was 16 when she first met the musician at an Aerosmith concert in Portland, Oregon, in 1973. Tyler was 25 at the time.

According to her complaint, he invited her backstage before allegedly beginning a sexual relationship with her. She further claims that Tyler became her legal guardian in 1974, allowing her to travel with him while he toured with Aerosmith.

The lawsuit also alleges that Tyler sexually assaulted her during an encounter at a California hotel. Misley has claimed that the relationship continued for approximately three years and caused lasting emotional and psychological harm.

Tyler has denied wrongdoing and disputed the characterisation of their relationship. His legal team has argued that Massachusetts law should apply because the pair spent much of their time together in the state, where the age of consent was 16 at the time.

Trial Delayed After Judge Recuses Herself

The lawsuit experienced another setback in September 2026 when Judge Patricia A. Young recused herself just two weeks before the scheduled September 28 jury trial. The decision automatically removed the trial date from the calendar, and the case was referred for reassignment. No replacement trial date had been publicly confirmed in the latest reporting.

The case had already been significantly narrowed by an earlier ruling. In April, the court dismissed most of Misley's claims, leaving a limited portion involving alleged conduct in California to proceed.

Tyler's lawyer described the decision as a major legal victory, stating that 99.9 per cent of the claims had been dismissed. Despite the substantial reduction, the remaining allegations have not been resolved by a jury.

Tyler's Recent Return to the Stage

While the legal proceedings remain unresolved, Tyler has also returned to performing with Aerosmith. The band reunited for a live performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on 29 October 2026, marking its first full concert since retiring from touring following Tyler's vocal injury. Liv Tyler and actress Alicia Silverstone introduced the band during the event.

The renewed attention surrounding the singer's past comments and the ongoing lawsuit has placed his family history and public image under scrutiny once again. However, the resurfaced remarks about Liv and the allegations made by Misley concern separate matters, and neither should be treated as proof of the other.