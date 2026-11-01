Bill Maher has escalated his feud with Donald Trump by comparing dinner with the US president to dating Taylor Swift, telling viewers that eating with Trump is 'a lot of laughs at the time' before 'they're tearing you a new a**hole' on his HBO show in Los Angeles on Friday 30 October.

Speaking on Real Time with Bill Maher, the comedian used his monologue to respond to Trump's record-length Truth Social broadside, a 1,322 word post that attacked him as a 'COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER' and a 'major POTHEAD' and accused him of begging for access to the White House.

Swift, who married Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce in July, has not publicly commented on the remark.

Trump's 1,300-Word Post

Trump published the message on Sunday 25 October, two days after Maher's 23 October broadcast. According to Factba.se, which tracks the president's online activity, it ran to 1,322 words, the longest of more than 97,000 posts since 2011.

It opened: 'Let's talk about this COMPLETE AND TOTAL LOSER, Bill Maher.' Trump, 80, also called the 70-year-old comedian a 'major POTHEAD', claimed Maher 'calls him incessantly' and 'invited himself to the White House', and signed off: 'Bill: Don't call anymore.'

He also claimed Maher did not think it was good to take Iran's nuclear weapon away, and said HBO was no longer 'HOT'. The post praised former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, who appeared on Maher's 23 October show, and criticised the host's questioning of her.

The row follows a dinner at the White House on Thursday 15 October, Maher's second with Trump, also attended by musician Kid Rock and ESPN analyst Stephen A Smith.

Maher's first dinner with Trump at the White House took place in 2025. The day after the latest meal, Trump said it was 'great' and that Maher 'likes me a lot more than people understand'.

In his latest post, he called the evening 'a waste of time' and disputed the four-hour duration given by Smith, saying it lasted two hours at most.

Maher Hits Back on Air

Maher said he had been handed a printed copy of the post and read from it on air. 'Did you see the 1,300 word tweet he sent out? Longest ever. Kind of a flex,' he said.

Reading the opening line, he conceded: 'You got me there. I'll own that.' But he rejected the claim that he phoned the president. 'I've never called you. You call me. I'd be afraid to call you. You're the president,' he said.

He also showed photographs from the dinner to dispute Trump's claim that he had arrived with a bruised eye. On Iran, Maher played clips of his earlier comments backing the strike and asked: 'So, am I smart now?'

He embraced the 'pothead' jibe, saying: 'I guess the cat's out of the bag now, huh? Boy, that explains a lot. I thought I was just happy.'

The tone then shifted. Maher said the dinners were meant to allow people to 'talk, disagree, but listen' without hating each other. 'I don't want it to be this way,' he said. 'I go back to my job here and then the heartaches begin.'

He also quipped: 'Dining at the White House is the opposite of the Cheesecake Factory. After you leave, they review you.'