Kanye West's Houston stadium rap record was announced following his Halloween concert at Reliant Stadium in Texas on Saturday, 31 October 2026.

The announcement came after the venue warned fans that hateful behaviour would not be tolerated during the performance.

The rapper, now known as Ye, performed before tens of thousands of fans, with appearances by his daughter North West and fellow artist Playboi Carti.

Reliant Stadium subsequently announced that the concert had broken the US stadium rap attendance record.

However, conflicting reports have emerged about the crowd's size. Initial accounts placed attendance at 80,210, while subsequent reporting citing concert promoter IKON Presents gave a lower figure of 74,412.

Kanye West's Houston Record Faces Conflicting Figures

According to the Houston Chronicle, Reliant Stadium confirmed that West's Halloween performance had broken the US stadium rap concert attendance record.

The newspaper cited Hip Hop All Day for the figure of 80,210 attendees. HotNewHipHop reported the same number on Sunday, 1 November, comparing Houston's turnout with West's previous stadium performances in California.

Music industry publication IQ Magazine reported on Monday, 2 November, that promoter Ikon Concerts and Reliant Stadium had confirmed the 80,210 figure.

However, iHeartRadio cited an IKON Presents press release reporting 74,412 attendees. The Source repeated that lower figure on Tuesday, 3 November, describing it as the official attendance.

The discrepancy has not been conclusively explained. Although the venue and organisers announced a record, the conflicting figures mean the precise attendance cannot be independently established from the available reports.

West celebrated the achievement during his performance, acknowledging the record while addressing the Houston audience.

Ye (Kanye West) breaks the record for the highest-attended hip-hop concert in U.S. stadium history, with more than 80,000 fans attending his show at Houston’s Reliant Stadium last night.👀 pic.twitter.com/ljrLpP8RGu — Auri (@Angelicmusee) November 1, 2026

However, the claim concerns a specific category rather than the largest concert in American history across all musical genres.

West had previously attracted substantial crowds to SoFi Stadium in California. According to iHeartRadio, his earlier performances drew reported ticket sales of 74,389 per night, establishing the benchmark his Houston concert was said to have surpassed.

The Halloween performance also featured an elaborate stage production, with West appearing atop a large globe-shaped structure surrounded by lighting effects and pyrotechnics.

Playboi Carti joined him for several songs, including 'Carnival' and 'Off the Grid'. North West also appeared for three performances, while André Troutman was among the reported guests.

The nearly three-hour concert included material from different stages of West's career, ranging from earlier hits to songs from his album Bully.

Reliant Stadium Warns Against Hate Before West's Concert

Before the attendance announcement, Reliant Stadium issued a public warning on Friday, 30 October, outlining the behaviour expected from concertgoers.

In an Instagram statement reported by the Houston Chronicle, the venue said 'outward expressions of hate will not be tolerated.'

The restrictions covered clothing, tattoos and signs displaying hateful symbols or messages. Management warned that guests violating the rules could be denied admission.

Separate security measures prohibited full-face masks and certain face coverings, although exceptions were made for medical and religious purposes.

The warning followed years of controversy surrounding West's antisemitic statements, including his previous praise for Adolf Hitler and the use of Nazi imagery in merchandise.

In January 2026, West published a full-page apology in The Wall Street Journal, expressing regret over his past behaviour. He also discussed his mental health struggles and said he was committed to making changes.

The controversy surrounding the Houston concert extended beyond the stadium.

Holocaust Museum Houston offered free admission to visitors on Saturday, 31 October, and Sunday, 1 November, in response to the event.

The museum emphasised its educational mission and the importance of confronting antisemitism, prejudice and hatred. Its response drew attention to West's previous statements without making allegations about individual concertgoers.

Neither the stadium's warning nor the museum's announcement established that fans engaged in hateful behaviour during the performance.

The Houston Chronicle subsequently described the concert as relatively uneventful despite the controversy preceding it. Its review focused largely on the production, guest appearances and enthusiastic audience response.

The performance nevertheless highlighted West's ability to attract large crowds despite continuing criticism of his past statements.

His next scheduled stadium concert will take place on Saturday, 7 November 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The Houston attendance record remains an important claim for West's stadium tour, although the conflicting published crowd figures have yet to be reconciled.