Dakota Johnson has warned that inadequate sex education could leave young people struggling to understand sexuality and relationships, potentially contributing to behaviour she described as 'more aggressive' and 'more violent.' The 37-year-old actress made the comments while discussing sexual wellness and education with Éva Goicochea, founder of intimacy brand Maude, where Johnson serves as co-creative director.

Johnson argued that conversations around sex have become increasingly limited in schools. 'They've taken it out of schools,' Johnson said, adding that there is 'not really a conversation around sex' despite sexuality being a natural part of human life.

She suggested that without proper education, people may struggle to understand sexual feelings and behaviour as they develop. 'If they're not educated, then that leads to the kind of behavior that we were talking about earlier, where it's more aggressive, it's more violent,' Johnson said.

Her remarks came during a broader discussion about sexual violence, misconduct and the importance of creating spaces where people can talk openly about their experiences without shame.

Johnson Calls for Better Conversations Around Sex

Johnson also addressed the lack of accessible material she believes provides young people with basic sexual education. The Fifty Shades of Grey star mentioned Netflix series Sex Education, saying she thought the programme was good but still lacked some of the fundamental information she would want children to learn as they begin understanding sexuality.

Goicochea agreed that formal sex education in the US can be limited, saying some students receive only a small amount of instruction before entering adulthood. Johnson even floated the idea of a 'Miss Rachel for sex ed', referring to the popular children's educator, as she questioned whether a more direct and accessible form of sexual education was needed.

Her comments reflect Johnson's longstanding involvement in discussions around sexual wellness. She joined Maude in 2020 as an investor and co-creative director. The company describes itself as an intimacy brand focused on making sexual health and wellness more inclusive and accessible.

Johnson has also been involved with The Disappearance of Shere Hite, the 2023 documentary examining pioneering sex researcher Shere Hite and the backlash she faced after publishing research about women's sexuality. Johnson narrated the documentary and was an executive producer through her production company TeaTime Pictures.

Sex Education and Violence Prevention

Johnson did not cite research establishing that a lack of sex education directly causes violent behaviour, and her comments were presented as her own view. However, education authorities have increasingly emphasised the role of relationships and sex education in teaching young people about consent, healthy relationships, abuse and harmful behaviour.

In England, updated statutory Relationships, Sex and Health Education guidance that took effect in September 2026 includes stronger expectations around violence prevention, sexual harassment, coercive behaviour and recognising unhealthy relationships. UK government guidance says high-quality relationships and sex education can help pupils identify harmful behaviour, manage conflict, understand consent and know when to seek help.

For Johnson, the wider concern is that avoiding conversations about sexuality does not prevent young people from developing sexual feelings. It may instead leave them without the tools to understand them.

Her message was ultimately one of education rather than avoidance: young people, she suggested, need clearer and healthier conversations about sex before they are left to navigate those questions themselves.