Nicolas Cage has said he is 'a little bit homeless' and living in hotels after a sinkhole swallowed the driveway of his $10.5 million (£7.8 million) oceanfront home in Malibu, California, in September.

The Oscar-winning actor, 62, made the remark at L.A. Comic Con on Saturday, 31 October, when he was asked about his Halloween plans.

'I'm currently a little bit homeless,' he said. 'Something happened to my house in Malibu so I'm just sort of living in hotels so I don't have normal trick-or-treaters I would like to enjoy tonight.'

He said he still planned to take his daughter, August, trick-or-treating in Santa Monica, then watch Stanley Kubrick's horror film The Shining once she was in bed. Cage has a daughter with his wife, Riko Shibata.

Street Declared Unsafe After Malibu Sinkhole

The driveway collapsed early on Tuesday, 8 September, after days of heavy rain and high surf associated with Tropical Storm Marie, which had earlier been a hurricane. Los Angeles County Fire Department crews were called to Sea Level Drive at about 5.45am. The fire department said the collapse was caused by severe coastal erosion.

The crater was initially estimated to be 30ft (9m) by 30ft. By that evening, the Los Angeles Times reported, it was roughly 25ft deep and 30ft by 60ft wide. The collapse also caused a gas leak, which SoCalGas said was brought under control within hours.

Officials said the home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

The City of Malibu declared a local emergency and evacuated 31 properties on the private street. Seven homes were red-tagged, meaning they were declared unsafe to occupy, because of 'hazardous conditions'. A further 24 were red-tagged because of a loss of safe vehicle access.

The city said the loss of access for fire and sheriff's personnel made it impossible to guarantee a response to medical, fire or law enforcement emergencies. A temporary shelter was opened at Malibu High School.

Cage reportedly bought the property in 2024 for about $10.5 million (£7.8 million). The New York Times reported at the time that he was the buyer.

Nicolas Cage's Efforts To Stabilise Malibu Home

Records from Malibu's planning department show Cage filed three permit applications within days of the collapse. He was granted an emergency building permit to stack sandbags against the beach and around the home to blunt waves and slow erosion.

Further permits covered the removal of asphalt debris, shoring work and excavation to collect soil samples, which will help engineers decide whether the remaining structure can be secured.

The city said in September that the homeowners' association, which controls the private road, had begun repairs within hours and expected them to take about five weeks. Officials have not given a public timeline for lifting the red tags or restoring full access, leaving some residents unable to live in homes they still own.

Cage has not said publicly where he is staying or how long he expects to be away. He is due to appear as NFL coach and commentator John Madden in a biographical film, which is expected to be released later this year.