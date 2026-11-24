Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly unfazed by Vanity Fair's scathing profile of the singer, with two insiders claiming the couple remain firmly supportive of each other. Their reported reaction follows the publication of 'The Mastermind' on 23 November, an extensive profile examining Swift's upbringing, career and personal relationships by journalist May Jeong.

The account of their reaction comes from sources close to the couple, rather than public statements from Swift or Kelce. Swift reportedly declined to answer Jeong's questions during the magazine's reporting process.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Stand Together, Insiders Say

One source close to Swift told Page Six that the singer does not believe the profile's collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines her.

'Taylor has never pretended to be perfect, but she doesn't believe a collection of old grievances and unflattering anecdotes defines who she is or what she's accomplished,' the insider said.

The source claimed Swift felt the article's conclusion had already been reached before Jeong sought people to support it. They added that she remained proud of her achievements and would not 'lose sleep' over the coverage, particularly given the reaction from other media outlets.

A second insider described Kelce as firmly supportive of his wife.

'Travis is always going to have Taylor's back. He knows the person she is behind closed doors, and that's what matters to him,' the source said.

The same insider said the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admired Swift's work ethic and consideration for those around her. Kelce reportedly would not allow another person's portrayal to change his opinion of his wife.

What Vanity Fair's Taylor Swift Profile Alleged

Jeong's 'The Mastermind' drew on interviews with more than 100 people, including former classmates, teachers, industry professionals and people who were once close to Swift. Some spoke anonymously, while others agreed to be identified. The article presents personal recollections and allegations, rather than independently established findings.

Among its most striking claims, an unnamed music industry professional compared Swift to Regina George, the fictional high-school bully played by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film Mean Girls. Jeong referred to Swift as 'The Star' throughout the piece, while Kelce was assigned the nickname 'Redwood'.

The profile revisited Swift's childhood, rise to fame, celebrity friendships and highly publicised disputes. It also scrutinised the couple's lavish summer wedding in New York and their reported $26 million (£19.87 million) donation to local charities.

Capitalised letters embedded throughout the article spelled out the title of Swift's 2017 hit 'Look What You Made Me Do'.

Backlash Focused on Vanity Fair's Old Grievances

The piece attracted criticism on social media, particularly from readers questioning the relevance of anecdotes about Swift's school years.

One X user sarcastically joked about the reference to UGG boots, saying Vanity Fair was 'trying to cancel Taylor Swift for having 3 pairs of Uggs in junior high.'

Another commenter called the profile the 'most juvenile article' they had ever read and likened its tone to high-school drama. A third argued that behaviour criticised in a woman might instead be celebrated in a man.

These individual reactions highlighted a disagreement over whether the profile offered meaningful insight into Swift or simply revisited old personal grievances. However, the comments should not be mistaken for a wider consensus.

For now, claims about the couple's private response remain second-hand. Swift's decision not to participate in the magazine's reporting process also means the allegations in the profile remain unanswered by the singer, rather than confirmed.