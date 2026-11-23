Taylor Swift has been compared to Mean Girls villain Regina George in a blistering Vanity Fair profile published on 23 November.

The profile, titled 'The Mastermind', draws on interviews with more than 100 people, including former classmates, industry figures and individuals familiar with the singer's personal and professional circles.

Among the profile's most striking allegations, a person formerly close to Swift claimed that the singer could be punitive towards those who disagreed with her. One former associate offered a particularly pointed warning: 'If you don't see it her way, she comes after you.'

Taylor Swift Accused of Being Punitive Behind the Scenes

The investigation challenges the carefully cultivated image of Swift as a misunderstood outsider who overcame childhood bullying to become one of the world's most successful musicians.

Drawing on interviews with more than 100 people, journalist May Jeong presents competing accounts of the singer's upbringing, professional relationships and influence over the music industry.

One music industry professional, identified as 'The Exec', offered an especially damning assessment. 'She is punitive,' the individual alleged.

Another individual who was previously close to Swift claimed that she figuratively enjoys putting people in their place as a way of disciplining those who fall out of favour. The source also suggested that disagreeing with the singer could have consequences extending beyond their personal relationship.

The profile went further, suggesting that Swift's 'most enduring identity is not musician, not artist, not celebrity, but a combination of victim and victimizer'.

Her former classmates also challenged her recollections of being excluded during her school years. Former teacher Sharon Luyben disputed Swift's account of being abandoned by friends at lunchtime, explaining that seating arrangements were assigned.

Meanwhile, former classmate Chanice Skinner recalled Swift being part of the popular crowd. She claimed that anyone outside the singer's friendship group effectively did not exist to her.

The most memorable comparison came from The Exec, who described Swift's alleged behaviour as 'truly Regina George', referencing the fictional queen bee played by Rachel McAdams in Mean Girls.

Taylor Swift Clues Hidden in Vanity Fair's 'The Star'

Curiously, Vanity Fair never actually names Swift throughout the investigation. Instead, Jeong repeatedly refers to her as 'The Star', while assigning pseudonyms to several other people featured in the story.

Nevertheless, the clues are difficult to miss. The profile references friendship bracelets, the Eras Tour, her rerecorded albums and the controversial sale of her original master recordings.

Another particularly revealing detail concerns 'The Manager', who is accused by The Star of 'incessant, manipulative bullying'. The description closely resembles Swift's 2019 public dispute with music executive Scooter Braun after his company, Ithaca Holdings, acquired Big Machine Label Group, which controlled the master recordings of her first six albums.

Swift publicly criticised the transaction, saying she had not been given an opportunity to purchase her work. She subsequently began rerecording her earlier albums, releasing four of them under the Taylor's Version label. In May 2025, she announced that she had bought back the master recordings of all six albums, regaining ownership of her original music.

The profile also references Swift's former relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy, whom it identifies as her ex.

The pair were romantically linked in May 2023, following reports of Swift's split from actor Joe Alwyn after their long-term relationship. Their brief romance attracted considerable attention before reports of their separation emerged in June that year. Healy is also quoted discussing billionaire wealth, although Vanity Fair explicitly notes that his remarks were not directed specifically at Swift.

Swift's representative was sent multiple questions during the magazine's reporting process, but the singer declined to comment, according to Vanity Fair. That leaves the allegations resting largely on accounts from unnamed individuals, rather than independently established findings.