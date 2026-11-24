Mariah Carey told fans not to 'believe everything you read online' at a concert in Rio de Janeiro on Saturday, 21 November 2026, after footage of her São Paulo performance prompted speculation about her health. The singer reportedly added, 'Don't be making me mad now.'

Carey made the remark at Farmasi Arena, four days after her Christmas Time tour show in São Paulo. She did not explain what had prompted her response or address any specific claim about her health.

The footage drew attention because Carey appeared stiff while performing 'Fantasy'. At points, backup dancers guided her around the stage. The clips prompted questions about her mobility, but cannot establish why she moved that way.

Carey has not publicly confirmed an ongoing health problem affecting her mobility. USA Today reported that its representatives had not responded to a request for comment by 23 November. No medical evidence has been provided to support online speculation about possible problems with her back or hips.

São Paulo Clips Prompt Questions About Mariah Carey

The performance took place on 17 November as part of Carey's 2026 Christmas Time tour. Audience members shared clips online, where some viewers questioned whether she was unwell. Others urged people to stop speculating about a performer's health based on short videos.

One X user argued that audiences should not expect a 57-year-old singer to move like a teenager, writing that 'the music industry punishes great female singers and never forgives them for getting older'. The user added that Carey had already secured her place in pop and R&B history.

Another fan said people attending Carey's recent shows were familiar with her vocal health and mobility issues, and could appreciate her presence without expecting a high-energy performance. That was the fan's view, not confirmation of Carey's medical circumstances.

The distinction is important. The clips show what happened onstage, but they do not explain it. Carey's brief comment in Rio also did not identify the claims she was responding to or provide further information about her mobility.

What Mariah Carey Has Said About Her Health

Carey has spoken publicly about bipolar II disorder, but has not linked the diagnosis to her movement in São Paulo. In an interview with People published in April 2018, she said she was diagnosed in 2011 after a hospitalisation linked to a physical and mental breakdown.

'I didn't want to believe it,' she said. Carey told the magazine that she initially did not seek treatment. Later, she sought treatment, attended therapy, took medication and returned to songwriting and music.

She also described periods of denial, isolation and fear that someone would expose her diagnosis. Carey said she had once mistaken her symptoms for a severe sleep disorder, recalling that she was 'working and working and working', felt irritable and feared letting people down.

In the interview, Carey described depressive episodes as bringing low energy and loneliness. She said she sometimes felt guilty about not doing what her career demanded. Those remarks concerned her mental health, and she did not connect them to the São Paulo performance.

The reason for her movement onstage remains unconfirmed. Carey's Rio comment answered the online speculation only in broad terms, leaving the specific questions raised by the clips unanswered.