Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has long spoken about feeling isolated and being bullied during her school years, but two people who knew the singer as a teenager are now challenging her version of events.

A former classmate has accused the pop superstar of being part of the popular crowd and even suggested she was one of the bullies, while her former music teacher has disputed a story about friends abandoning her at lunchtime.

The allegations emerged in a scathing Vanity Fair profile published on Monday, 23 November, which examined Swift's public image through accounts from more than 100 people connected to the singer.

Former Classmate Accuses Taylor Swift of Being a Bully

Chanice Skinner, who attended Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School in Pennsylvania with Swift, challenged the singer's account of being an outsider during her adolescence. Skinner, who sat beside Swift in music class, claimed the singer was 'always part of the popular crowd' rather than someone who struggled to fit in.

'If you weren't part of her friend group, you didn't exist to her,' Skinner told Vanity Fair.

She also recalled watching Swift discuss her experiences with bullying in a 2010 Target commercial, which prompted her to question the singer's account.

'I was like, "You were part of that. What are you talking about? If anything, you were one of the bullies,"' Skinner said.

Her comments directly challenge Swift's recollections of being excluded by classmates during her younger years.

Former Teacher Disputes Lunchroom Bullying Story

Skinner was not the only person to question Swift's childhood accounts, with her former music teacher also disputing one of the singer's most memorable stories about being rejected by friends. Sharon Luyben, who taught Swift music at Wyomissing Area Junior/Senior High School, challenged an anecdote the singer shared during a 2009 interview with Katie Couric.

At the time, Swift recalled having a group of friends when she was around 12, only for them to stop associating with her. The singer claimed that whenever she approached her friends at lunchtime and sat with them, they would pick up their food and move to another table.

However, Luyben disputed the account, pointing out that students did not have the freedom to move between tables as Swift had described.

'That wasn't true. We had assigned seating in junior high,' the former teacher told Vanity Fair.

Her recollection contradicts the specific lunchtime incident Swift previously described, although it does not independently establish what happened in the singer's other school experiences.

Taylor Swift Compared to a 'Mean Girls' Character

The Vanity Fair profile also included allegations from an unnamed music industry executive who compared Swift's alleged behaviour towards other artists to Regina George, the calculating popular girl portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film Mean Girls.

The executive referenced Swift's reported tensions with Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo and Katy Perry, questioning the sincerity of the singer's public support for some of her fellow performers.

'It's truly Regina George,' the executive claimed.

The source also alleged that artists within Swift's social circle were discouraged from collaborating with people considered her rivals or interacting with their social groups. These claims were attributed to the unnamed industry source and were not independently established in the profile.

Swift's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the claims.