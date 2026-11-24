Kristina Bogic's appearance on Collider Ladies Night has given fans of Netflix's The Body more reasons to revisit Anya Butler and Elise Zakaria's relationship. Her revelations offer endearing parallels between fiction and reality, demonstrating how emotionally invested the actresses are in their characters.

Sara Boustany Is Bogic's Comfort Person

Asked which co-stars she would bring into a zombie apocalypse, Bogic explained that she needed someone who could keep her calm. Her reasoning immediately drew comparisons to Anyalise.

'I think I sometimes call Sara when I'm stressed and she kind of talks to me in a way where I'm like, I'm being stupid for being this stressed over this,' Bogic revealed. Host Perri Nemiroff responded, 'So Anya and Elise,' prompting laughter and agreement.

Anya similarly wants to contact Elise after Grace experiences seizures, despite their previous argument. During the finale, Anya instinctively searches for Elise during her panic attack, with Elise leaving the crowd to comfort her despite knowing the truth.

The Hot Tub Scene

Bogic revealed that she and Boustany debated their characters' motivations, even yelling at each other in the director's office. She described their disagreements as 'all out of love'.

'But yeah, probably the hot tub scene. And she was like, like literally I'd be like, "And then, you know, Anya's gonna kiss Steven," and she would literally be like, "F*** this, like I can't do it." Like we were both so, so in our characters that it got, it got, um, got passionate,' Bogic recalled.

Boustany seemingly became so immersed in Elise's jealousy and heartbreak that Anya kissing Steven genuinely frustrated her. The distinction between portraying and experiencing her character's emotions appeared to blur.

During another interview, Bogic expressed openness to an Anya and Lisbeth pairing, prompting Boustany's incredulous response: 'What the f***?' Her playful reaction could easily resonate with Anyalise monoshippers, fans who exclusively support Anya and Elise as a romantic pairing

Intimacy Built on Trust

Bogic explained that filming intimate scenes with Boustany provided a different level of safety. Their mutual understanding allowed greater spontaneity without compromising established boundaries.

'We trusted each other so much that we could kind of play and we both knew each other's boundaries so it didn't have to maybe feel so choreographed,' she explained. That familiarity helps explain the natural intimacy audiences see between Anya and Elise.

Bogic's Expressive Eyes

After doubting herself during table reads, Bogic discovered an important aspect of her performance. 'A lot of my acting is in my face and in my eyes, which I didn't realise,' she explained.

Fans have similarly praised her eye acting during Anyalise scenes. Some even expressed surprise upon discovering Bogic has blue eyes, having focused on her seemingly dilated pupils instead.

Asked whether Anya would let Steven take the blame so she and Elise could live happily together, Bogic responded, 'Me as Kristina would do that. I'm kidding.' However, she remained uncertain whether Anya would make that decision.

Their Own Biggest Shippers

'We root for Anya and Elise so much more than we did through filming,' Bogic admitted. Watching the completed series allowed both actresses to better understand each other's characters beyond their individual perspectives.

There is something endearing about the performers displaying the emotional investment often associated with parasocial fandom. For Anyalise supporters, even the actresses themselves seemingly cannot escape the charm of the fictional romance they brought to life.