Taylor Swift songs have been silenced on Donald Trump's TikTok account amid an unverified claim that she prompted a platform-wide copyright policy change.

Two of Swift's songs have disappeared from Trump-affiliated TikTok posts, leaving their visuals intact but stripping their soundtracks and raising questions about whether Swift's team requested the removals. The timing has fuelled a bigger claim: that TikTok has quietly changed its policies to allow artists to target their music on specific accounts, including political campaigns and brands.

An unverified post alleged that Swift prompted the change after her songs were used by Trump's campaign. However, TikTok has not publicly confirmed that Swift prompted any policy change, and its published copyright policy already allows rights holders to report copyright infringement and have infringing content removed.

Two Taylor Swift Tracks Vanish From Team Trump's TikTok

On Tuesday, the official Team Trump account posted a clip of Donald and Melania Trump watching fireworks, set to Swift's 2020 track August. Its caption read, 'I'm sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song!'

Days later, the audio was gone. A message on the clip now reads, 'The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country.' Variety and other outlets have reported that the audio was removed from the Trump-affiliated account's video.

A second video featuring Swift's music has also had its sound stripped, according to reports. Other Trump-affiliated posts using Swift's music have reportedly been affected as well, including a post from November 2025 using her single The Fate of Ophelia.

The Viral Post Claiming Swift Forced Tiktok's Hand

An unverified post circulating on X (formerly Twitter) claims Swift's camp pressured TikTok into changing course after her songs were repeatedly used to promote Trump's campaign. 'Taylor Swift made TikTok change the social network's policies after the removal of her songs misused to promote Donald Trump's campaign,' the post read.

🚨 Taylor Swift fez com que o TikTok mudasse as políticas da rede social após a remoção de suas músicas usadas indevidamente para promover a campanha de Donald Trump.



Em uma nova atualização, os artistas agora podem solicitar a remoção de suas músicas de perfis específicos, como… pic.twitter.com/TtWLWMcyqX — UpdateCultura (@updatecultura) August 8, 2026

The post also alleges that artists can now file targeted, manual copyright takedowns against specific profiles, including political campaigns or brands, rather than having a track removed from the platform entirely. TikTok has issued no official statement confirming that such a new policy was introduced because of Swift, and there is currently no independent evidence establishing that she prompted a policy change.

TikTok's published Intellectual Property Policy, released in March 2025 and effective from April 2025, already states that copyrighted content can be removed when it infringes another person's copyright. The policy also provides a mechanism for rights holders to report alleged infringement.

Even so, the claim spread quickly online. One widely shared comment, translated from Portuguese, credited Swift with quietly benefiting the wider music industry. Others contrasted her apparent approach favourably with stars they felt were still lending engagement to pro-Trump content, arguing that Swift had found a way to stop the use of her music without publicly confronting the administration.

Why Some Fans Are Calling Taylor Swift 'Complicit'

Before the recent reports about the removal of Swift's songs from Trump-affiliated posts, critics had called the Shake It Off singer 'complicit' for not publicly condemning the administration's use of her music. Some compared her with Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo, who have both spoken out against the use of their music by the Trump administration.

Read more Taylor Swift Blocks Trump From Using Her Music as Audio Disappears From Taunting TikTok Posts Taylor Swift Blocks Trump From Using Her Music as Audio Disappears From Taunting TikTok Posts

When the White House used Carpenter's Juno in a post promoting an ICE enforcement operation, she called the use 'Evil and Disgusting' and demanded that the administration not involve her in what she described as its 'inhumane agenda.' The post was later deleted.

Rodrigo, meanwhile, criticised the Department of Homeland Security after it used her music, writing in a comment, 'Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda.' TikTok creator Kahlen Barry was among those who called Swift 'complicit', accusing her of allowing her music to fuel 'a very disgusting and harmful agenda' despite holding considerably more industry power than either Carpenter or Rodrigo.

Neither Swift's representatives nor the White House has publicly commented on why the Grammy winner's songs were removed from Trump-affiliated TikTok posts. While the removals have been widely reported, the claim that Swift prompted TikTok to change its policies remains unconfirmed by the platform.