An anonymous music industry insider compared Taylor Swift to 'Regina George' in a Vanity Fair profile published in the US on Monday, 23 November 2026. The feature examines contrasting accounts of the singer's rise to global fame, prompting criticism from fans over its portrayal of her personal relationships.

Journalist May Jeong interviewed more than 100 people for the feature, titled The Mastermind. Her reporting draws on conversations with former classmates, teachers, music industry professionals and individuals previously close to Swift.

The magazine divides the narrative into an 'A Side' documenting Swift's success and a 'B Side' examining less flattering accounts of her life.

Vanity Fair said Swift declined to comment when presented with multiple questions during the reporting process. IBTimes UK has not independently verified the allegations concerning her personal and professional conduct.

“Across her 12 eras and interviews with over 100 people who worked with her, who work with her, who were her confidants, contemporaries, scholars, critics, other anoraks, nemeses, neighbors, classmates, teachers, and lover, what emerges as The Star’s most enduring identity is not… pic.twitter.com/lN4B91ZiCe — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) November 23, 2026

Taylor Swift's Regina George Comparison in Vanity Fair Explained

An anonymous music industry executive identified as 'The Exec' made the comparison with the fictional antagonist portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the 2004 film Mean Girls.

'It's truly Regina George,' the source told Vanity Fair.

Taylor Swift was compared to Regina George from Mean Girls in a Vanity Fair investigation based on over 100 interviews. A former classmate claimed Swift was part of the popular crowd and among the bullies, while an industry executive described her as punitive. pic.twitter.com/yoBUKfVqUm — Brian Thomas (@FullContext_) November 23, 2026

The remark formed part of a wider examination of Swift's relationships within the entertainment industry.

Some interviewees questioned whether personal disagreements affected professional collaborations and friendships.

The profile also explored alleged disputes involving fellow musicians.

However, the accounts should not be treated as established evidence that Swift deliberately instructed others to exclude people from professional or social circles.

Jeong's feature avoids identifying Swift by name, instead referring to her as 'The Star' and 'The Mastermind'.

Recognisable details about her career nevertheless make the subject apparent.

The unusual presentation extends to Travis Kelce, whom the article calls 'Redwood'.

According to Page Six's examination of the feature, strategically capitalised letters spell out 'Look What You Made Me Do', the title of Swift's 2017 single.

The hidden message mirrors the Easter eggs associated with Swift's music and promotional campaigns, adapting a familiar element of her artistic identity for a critical examination of her public image.

Taylor Swift's Vanity Fair Profile Draws Backlash Beyond Regina George Comparison

The magazine also revisits Swift's school years in Pennsylvania, presenting recollections that differ from her public accounts of childhood isolation.

One former classmate disputed Swift's description of feeling socially excluded, recalling her as belonging to a popular friendship group.

Another former schoolmate, Arielle Peppers, recalled Swift owning several pairs of Ugg boots. The anecdote prompted criticism on social media.

In a discussion on Reddit's Taylor Swift community, commenters questioned the relevance of childhood footwear choices to allegations about the singer's character.

A separate discussion in the GaylorSwift community included praise for Jeong's reporting. Other participants questioned whether the examples presented adequately supported the profile's broader criticism.

The response to the feature therefore extended beyond Swift's dedicated fanbase, with readers debating both the allegations and the magazine's approach to presenting them.

An unnamed individual close to Swift subsequently defended the singer in comments to Page Six.

The individual argued that past grievances and negative anecdotes should not overshadow Swift's accomplishments or define her character.

Page Six reported that representatives for Swift and Kelce, as well as Jeong and Vanity Fair, did not immediately respond to its separate requests for comment.