Adam Driver says Kathleen Kennedy told him The Hunt for Ben Solo had a '100% approval rate' at Disney, before executives Bob Iger and Alan Bergman rejected the proposed Star Wars film. Driver and director Steven Soderbergh spent two and a half years developing it without pay, believing they could discuss funding if the project was approved.

Speaking on the Talk Easy podcast, Driver said the film would have brought him back as Ben Solo, also known as Kylo Ren. He recalled Kennedy, then president of Lucasfilm, saying: 'Like Kathy [Kennedy] said we have a 100% approval rate [from Disney]. We worked on it. No one's paying us to work on it.'

That assurance was not a formal green light. Driver said the team expected to resolve financial details later, and was trying to make the film cheaply enough to realise its idea.

Why Disney Rejected the Ben Solo Film

Driver has said Disney executives turned the project down because they could not see how Ben could still be alive. The character appeared to die in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, after saving Rey.

Driver played Ben, who became Kylo Ren, throughout the sequel trilogy, beginning with The Force Awakens in 2015. His proposed return therefore hinged on a story that could account for the character's apparent death. The explanation the filmmakers say they received was brief, but decisive.

Driver described the cancellation as 'kind of a bummer'. He said the team had worked on the project because 'we f***ing loved the idea', how they wanted to approach it and the character itself.

The actor first revealed the film's existence in 2025. He said he had been open to returning to Star Wars since 2021, if the story and director were right. Soderbergh joined the project, and Lucasfilm leaders responded positively to the concept before it was taken to Disney's senior executives.

Driver has said Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Carrie Beck at Lucasfilm supported the idea. That backing did not amount to approval from Disney's decision-makers. Driver said the creative work came first, with money to be discussed if the film moved forward.

Soderbergh Says the Team Worked Without Pay

Soderbergh later confirmed that he, Driver and writer Rebecca Blunt spent two and a half years working without payment. In an interview with BK Mag, he said he had advised Driver to stick to what they knew when speaking publicly about the cancellation.

'The stated reason was, "We don't think Ben Solo could be alive." And that was all we were told,' Soderbergh said.

He said he had expected discussions to turn to practical questions, including the budget, but the project was rejected before they reached that stage. Soderbergh added that he had already imagined the film and regretted that audiences would not see it.

Driver has also spoken publicly about the decision, calling it 'criminal' in an earlier interview, then clarifying that it 'felt criminal'. He has since said the project is dead and he has no interest in trying to revive it.

The film was never made. The only explanation Soderbergh said the team received was the concern that Ben Solo could not be alive.